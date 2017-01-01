Share the Journey has at its heart the vision of a united global human family. Our focus is on our joint journey as people on the move in departure, transit and host communities. Our public awareness campaign promotes opportunities and spaces for migrants and communities to come together and share stories and experiences with the aim of strengthening the bonds between migrants and communities. The campaign is run by Caritas Internationalis, a global confederation of 165 national development agencies. Caritas Internationalis is the charitable arm of the Catholic Church and works at the diocesan, national, regional and international level on issues such as poverty, migration, climate change, hunger, health and emergencies.