Annulment: Pathway to Healing (to be held at the Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Belton, TX)

August 26, 2017 8:30am-4:00pm

Annulment: Pathway to Healing will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center In Belton, TX. The purpose of this seminar is to help participants begin a journey in awareness of the healing process of nullity (annulment) through a straight-to-the-heart response to persons considering or already seeking a declaration of nullity. The seminar is a time for reflecting on the demise of one's marriage by taking a journey from pain and loneliness to acceptance and healing. For more information, contact Deborah Patin at (512) 949-2478. To register, visit www.austindiocese.org/tribunal2017