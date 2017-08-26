Annulment: Pathway to Healing

Annulment: Pathway to Healing (to be held at the Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Belton, TX)

August 26, 2017 8:30am-4:00pm

Annulment:  Pathway to Healing will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center In Belton, TX.  The purpose of this seminar is to help participants begin a journey in awareness of the healing process of nullity (annulment) through a straight-to-the-heart response to persons considering or already seeking a declaration of nullity. The seminar is a time for reflecting on the demise of one's marriage by taking a journey from pain and loneliness to acceptance and healing.  For more information, contact Deborah Patin at (512) 949-2478.  To register, visit www.austindiocese.org/tribunal2017

 

 

Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center
Deborah Patin
512-949-2478
deborah-patin@austindiocese.org
Canonical and Tribunal Services Office