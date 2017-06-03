St. Thomas More 2nd Annual Pentecost Multi-Cultural Potluck

Please join St. Thomas More Communities of Salt & Light Ministry as they host their 2nd Annual Pentecost Potluck! We are looking for families that are willing to share a dish from their country of origin, Saturday, June 3rd, 6:30 pm in the Parish Activity Center (PAC). The event is sure to be filled with good food, fun and fellowship!