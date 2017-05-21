Cursillo Celebration

Calling all Cursillistas! A celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Diocesan Ultreya will be held May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cursillo Center in Jarrell. This is for all language groups. All those who have participated in Cursillo are welcome to attend and reconnect with the movement. For more information, contact Doc Alvarez at (512) 784-7964.

