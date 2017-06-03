Annulment: Pathway to Healing
Annulment: Pathway to Healing (to be held at St. Thomas Aquinas, College Station, TX)
June 3, 2017 8:30am-4:00pm
The purpose of this seminar is to help participants begin a journey in awareness of the healing process of nullity (annulment) through a straight-to-the-heart response to persons considering or already seeking a declaration of nullity. The seminar is a time for reflecting on the demise of one's marriage by taking a journey from pain and loneliness to acceptance and healing. If you have further questions, please contact Deborah Patin at (512) 949-2478.
Dates:
Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 8:30am
End Time:
June 3, 2017 - 4:00pm
Venue:
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
2541 Earl Rudder Freeway South
College Station, TX 77845
Contact Name:
Deborah Patin
Contact Phone:
(512) 949-2478
Contact Email:
deborah-patin@austindiocese.org
