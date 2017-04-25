Beloved, a presentation for women

The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, in partnership with St. John Paul II Life Center of Austin, invite women of all ages and all vocations (single, married, college, high school) to "Beloved" April 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Austin. The theme this year is "In Her Immaculate Heart: Consoling Love." Talks will center on how women can love and console others with the intercession of Our Lady of Fatima. The cost is $10. Register at www.jpiilifecenter.org/beloved or call (512) 407-2900.