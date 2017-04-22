Rise Up and Run 5K, St. Thomas Aquinas

Rise Up and Run, or walk if you prefer, on April 22, at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in College Station, in the 1-Mile "Faster than the Pastor" Children's Run at 8 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk at 8:45 a.m. Bring a friend, and join us for fun and fellowship. There will be prizes for all runners, and food and drinks for everyone. Entry fee for 5k is $20. Entry fee for the children's run is $10. Entry fee includes T-shirt, when pre-registering. Deadline for pre-registration is April 12. Proceeds benefit parish evangelization. Register at www.stabcs.org.