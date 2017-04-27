Building a Vibrant Parish Seminar

What components make up a vibrant and engaged parish community? What are some best practices out there that churches are using with success? How can your parish engage more people by communicating the Gospel and leading them to Christ? This FREE seminar will be held at the Pastoral Center and is presented by Liturigical Publication. The seminar breaks down the vibrant parish into easy to understand characteristics and actions so that you can begin to make changes in your community. The goal is to provide you with the tools needed to engage and evangelize just 1% more of your people at a time. That means small steps that eventually help to bring about substantial change in your parish experience.