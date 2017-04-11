Chrism Mass
On Tuesday of Holy Week, Bishop Vásquez will bless the Oil of the Sick, Oil of the Catechumens and consecrate the Holy Chrism during the Chrism Mass. The oils are then distributed to each parish in the diocese for use in their respective sacraments. During this Mass, the priests serving in the diocese renew their priestly vows. All are invited to attend.
Dates:
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 10:30am
End Time:
April 3, 2017 - 3:45pm
Contact Name:
David Wood
Contact Phone:
(512) 949-2453
Contact Email:
david-wood@austindiocese.org
