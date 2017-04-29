Contemplation presentation by Father Ron Rolheiser

"Contemplation: An Appreciative Awareness that Rests with God, Others, and the Cosmos," a presentation by Father Ron Rolheiser, will be offered April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Edward’s University Carter Auditorium in Austin. Everyone is invited to hear Father Rolheiser’s wisdom, experience silence in community and share inner wisdom with others. Participants will get a new perspective on contemplative practices. Tickets are $95 each (if purchased by April 23); price includes lunch. For more information or to register, visit www.eremos.org/eremos-signature-series/.

With Ron Rolheiser

Saturday, April 29th

9am to 4pm

St. Edward’s University Carter Auditorium

Ticket Price: $95 (until April 23rd) – Includes a boxed lunch.

Come listen to Ron Rolheiser’s wisdom, experience silence in community, and share your inner wisdom with others. Leave with a new perspective on your contemplative practice and ready to re-engage in a deeper way.

Find Out More and Register at www.eremos.org/eremos-signature-series/