Red Mass Committee Happy Hour

The Red Mass Committee organizes the annual Diocese of Austin Red Mass (usually held in October) for the judiciary and legal community and welcomes input from judges, attorneys, paralegals, and administrative assistant. The committee is looking for new members. Those in the legal profession are invited to join us at a Happy Hour on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Doc's in Austin. For more information or to register, contact Margaret Kappel at margaret-kappel@austindiocese.org.

Come learn more at a happy hour. New recruits receive their first drink free of charge.

DATE: Tuesday, March 21

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Doc's at 38th and Lamar

For more information and to RSVP, contact Margaret Kappel.