St. Mary Parish in Waco will host its annual Spring Festival April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott. Activities include a variety of foods, live and silent auctions, a country store, car show and activities for all ages. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

