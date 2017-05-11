The 15th Annual Annunciation Maternity Home Banquet will be held May 11 at St. William Parish Evangelization Center in Round Rock. The VIP Reception for Joy Sponsors will begin at 5:30 p.m. Registration and the silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, the program and a live auction. There are several levels of sponsorship available. The cost for couples is $75, and individual tickets are $40 each. Auction items and volunteers are needed. For more information, visit www.thematernityhome.org.

Join us for the 15th Annual Annunciation Maternity Home Banquet. Thursday, May 11, 2017. St William Catholic Church, Parish Evangelization Center, Round Rock, TX. 5:30PM VIP Reception for Joy Sponsors with AMH Moms & Babies, Board of Directors and Staff. 6:00PM Registration and Silent Auction. 7:00PM Dinner, Program, Live Auction. Sponsorship Opportunities: Joy ($5,000), Love ($1,000), Hope ($500), Faith ($300) includes tables seating 8 and various levels of recognition. Couples ($75). Individuals ($40). Auction items and volunteers needed! For more information visit www.thematernityhome.org.