St. Joseph Catholic School in Killeen will host its first Tiger Four Person Scramble May 13 beginning at 8 a.m. at Stonecreek Golf Club in Killeen. The entry fee is $125 per person, which includes greens fees, carts, food and drinks. The deadline to register each four person team is May 6. Team registration is $460. Visit www.sjcskilleen.org for the registration form or mail your team name, players names and registration fee to Katie Grooms, St. Joseph Catholic School, 2901 E. Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX 76543. Please make all checks payable to St. Joseph Catholic School.