Catholic Charities of Central Texas, along with the Texas Here to Stay coalition, is co-hosting Know Your Rights clinics that offer free presentations and immigration consultations for individuals seeking immigration information and legal services.

Volunteers and attorneys will conduct intake interviews in order to match potential clients with an appropriate organization for a consultation. Clinics are scheduled for Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Akins High School in Austin and March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dobie Middle School in Austin.

Two additional Know Your Rights presentations will be offered by St. Helen Parish in Georgetown on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.