The Austin Schoenstatt Community will host a Walk with Christ, a Good Friday pilgrimage, through the streets of Austin on April 14 beginning with Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. The 9-mile solemn walk from the Cathedral to the Marian Shrine of Our Lady of Schoenstatt will focus on Jesus Christ's sacrifice. For details visit www.schoenstatt.us.