Future Full of Hope Prayer Service for Couples Struggling with Infertility

A prayer service for couples struggling with infertility and/or miscarriage will be held during National Infertility Awareness Week on April 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Ignatius Martyr Parish in Austin. Sarah’s Hope & Abraham's Promise of the Rabboni Institute, St. Ignatius Parish Respect Life Ministry, and the Diocese of Austin Offices of Pro-Life and Family Life invite all to attend and join with these couples in prayer. A reception will be held immediately following. E-mail shap@teachmehealme.com, call (512) 736-7334 or visit http://infertilityprayerservice2017.eventbrite.com for more information and to register for the prayer service.