Retreat for those suffering from a miscarriage, stillbirth or death of an infant

Support and healing for those suffering from a miscarriage, stillbirth or death of an infant

The Rabboni Institute’s Sarah’s Hope & Abraham’s Promise will host a healing retreat April 1 for those who are suffering from the loss of a pregnancy through miscarriage or stillbirth or from the loss of an infant. The Pierced by Sorrow, Released into Joy retreat will focus on healing the mind, heart and body after these devastating losses. Held at St. Martin de Porres Parish in Dripping Springs, the retreat will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (512) 736-7334. To register, visit https://pierced2017.eventbrite.com. Scholarships are available; e-mail shap@teachmehealme.com.