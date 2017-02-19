Relics of St. Anthony of Padua -- OLG in Austin

The following parishes will host the relics of St. Anthony de Padua, which are coming from Italy to Central Texas. At each parish participants may submit their prayer petition to the saint, then Father Mario Conte will bring the petitions back to the Basilica in Padua and place them at the tomb of St. Anthony. The tour officially ends back at the tomb of Saint Anthony where the Friars will gather to pray for the saint’s intercession upon our intentions and requests.

Feb. 19: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Austin - All Masses will begin with veneration. Masses begin at 7:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.