Relics of St. Anthony of Padua -- Belton

The following parishes will host the relics of St. Anthony de Padua, which are coming from Italy to Central Texas. At each parish participants may submit their prayer petition to the saint, then Father Mario Conte will bring the petitions back to the Basilica in Padua and place them at the tomb of St. Anthony. The tour officially ends back at the tomb of Saint Anthony where the Friars will gather to pray for the saint’s intercession upon our intentions and requests.

Feb. 17: Christ the King Parish in Belton - Veneration will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.; Mass begins at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: Our Lady’s Maronite Catholic Church in Austin - Veneration begins at 12:30 p.m.; Vigil Mass begins at 5 p.m. followed by short period of veneration.

Feb. 19: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Austin - All Masses will begin with veneration. Masses begin at 7:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.