Simbang Gabi,which translates to “night-dawn Mass,” is a devotion to the Blessed Virgin in response to the great gift of Christ. In the Philippines, this Novena is an expression of our accompanying Mary as she awaits the birth of Jesus. All are invited to join and celebrate in this special Filipino tradition.

We are happy to present the third annual Simbang Gabi Novena Masses to be celebrated as follows:

1. Tues, Dec. 13, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Vincent de Paul, Austin Special Mass Intention: For Married Couples

2. Wed, Dec. 14, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Louis, King of France, Austin Special Mass Intention: For the Unborn

3. Thurs, Dec. 15, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Margaret Mary, Cedar Park Special Mass Intention: For Singles

4. Fri, Dec. 16, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Peter the Apostle, Austin Special Mass Intention: For the Sick and Elderly

5. Sat, Dec. 17, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Catherine of Siena, Austin Special Mass Intention: For the Youth

6. Sun, Dec. 18, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Albert the Great, Austin Special Mass Intention: For Pregnant Women

7. Mon, Dec. 19, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Paul, Austin Special Mass Intention: For Immigrants

8. Tues, Dec. 20, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Pflugerville Special Mass Intention: For Grandparents

9. *Wed, Dec. 21, 2016 @ 7 pm, St. Albert the Great, Austin Special Mass Intention: For Children. Bishop Joe Vásquez will celebrate this Mass.

