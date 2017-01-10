Presentation on the Rosary by Fr. Becker

Father Robert Becker will present "The Rosary: History, Theology and Peace" on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary, Church of the Assumption Parish in West. This is a presentation that Father Becker has developed in honor of the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima. Materials and rosaries will be available; however, the rosary will not be prayed during the presentation. No registration is required.