Bishop's statement on Las Vegas shooting

The Most Rev. Joe S. Vásquez, Bishop of Austin, issued the following statement on Oct. 2:

I was completely shocked when I heard about the mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas last night. This act of senseless violence is deeply disturbing. I ask the people of this diocese to join me in prayer for the victims of this tragedy, as well as the hundreds who were injured. I am grateful to the first responders and good Samaritans who risked their own lives to aid the fallen. May the God of all mercy grant us protection from these evil acts. May His healing touch provide comfort to those experiencing loss and distress through this deadly tragedy.