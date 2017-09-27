The Friday E-Pistle (Sept. 29. 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Share the Journey

This week Cartias Internationalis launched Share the Journey (#sharejourney) with Pope Francis to bring awareness to the experience of immigrants. Here is the official Share the Journey prayer:

Adonai, Lord and Master,

Many are the journeys your people have taken: Abraham’s journey led from fear to understanding; Moses’ journey led from bondage to liberty;

the disciples’ journey led from death to new life.

Even today, your people journey—

immigrants and refugees, pilgrims and nomads, searching for hope,

searching for opportunity,

searching for peace,

searching for you.

Lord, I know that I too am called to journey.

Yet too many times, I have heard your call,

and my feet have remained unmoved.

Continue to call me

beyond my comfort and into encounter.

And when I meet a companion on the road,

may we find you in each other’s embrace.

Let us share the journey.

Amen

E-Pistle changes

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Oct. 13):

Who doesn’t want to be invited to a feast with rich food and the best of wines? God invites the good and the bad alike, filling the banquet hall. However, being present is not a guarantee of being admitted to the banquet. The Gospel challenges us to consider how each of us accepts the invitation that is extended to us. Are we too busy? Do we put our own desires over the instructions announced by Jesus? How is it that those considered “bad” may be admitted to the banquet before us? Do we hunger and thirst for God or do we allow ourselves to be filled with lesser things?

¿Quién no quiere ser invitado a un festín con buena comida y el mejor de los vinos? Dios invita a los buenos y malos por igual, llenando el salón del banquete. Sin embargo, el estar invitado no es una garantía de ser admitido al banquete. El Evangelio nos reta a considerar cómo es que cada uno de nosotros acepta la invitación que se nos extiende ¿Estamos demasiado ocupados hoy? ¿Anteponemos nuestros propios deseos a las instrucciones dadas por Jesús? ¿Tenemos hambre y sed de Dios o nos dejamos llenar por cosas más pequeñas?

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer requests

Please consider Bishop Vásquez' prayer requests for the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Oct. 15):

For our parish community, that we not allow corruptible things to fill our hunger and thirst for God …

Por nuestra comunidad parroquial, para que no permitamos que cosas corruptibles satisfagan nuestra hambre y sed de Dios...

For those who struggle because of natural disasters, that they would know the richness of God’s mercy made known through the efforts of many communities that seek to share their resources with those in need …

Por aquellos que batallan debido a desastres naturales, para que conozcan la riqueza de la misericordia de Dios a través de los esfuerzos de muchas comunidades que buscan compartir sus recursos con aquellos necesitados...

