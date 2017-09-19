The Friday E-Pistle (Sept. 22, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Share the Journey

On Wednesday, our Holy Father, Pope Francis, will “reach out” to immigrants and refugees in a symbolic gesture during his Papal audience. This will be the official start to the Share the Journey global migration campaign, sponsored internationally by Caritas Internationalis and in the U.S. by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS). The campaign in the United States will focus on those who have come to our country to build a better life as well as the work of the universal Church to respond to refugees, reduce poverty and improve opportunities so people can remain in the countries where they live. As a visible demonstration of support for the immigrant and refugee presence in the Diocese of Austin, and in solidarity with the Holy Father, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Bishop Vásquez will celebrate Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in Austin at 7 p.m. and Bishop Garcia will celebrate Mass at the T. Don Hutto Detention Center in Taylor.

Red Mass is Sept. 28

The annual Red Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Joe S. Vásquez on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, will be the guest speaker at a post-Mass reception. For information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, e-mail redmass@austindiocese.org.

Prayers requested

Please remember in prayer Deacon Kenneth William Ryan who died Sept. 13. He most recently served at Santa Rosa de Lima Parish in Andice. Services are Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at Santa Rosa de Lima Parish in Andice.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Oct. 8):

Matthew’s Gospel is directed to Jewish Christians living in the homeland. God had built up the chosen people of Israel through the work of the Law and the Prophets but the message of Jesus was yet a challenge to accept. The early Christians began to preach the Gospel to Gentiles. As adopted children of God, how do we see ourselves in today's Gospel? How well have we received God’s Word and blessings? What return offering do we make to God?

El Evangelio de Mateo se dirige a los Cristianos Judíos viviendo en la patria. Dios ha levantado a la gente escogida de Israel a través del trabajo de la Ley y los Profetas pero el mensaje de Jesús era aún un reto que aceptar. Los Cristianos antiguos comenzaron a predicar el Evangelio a los Gentiles. Como hijos adoptados de Dios, cómo nos vemos a nosotros mismos en el Evangelio de Dios? ¿Qué tan bien recibimos la palabra de Dios y sus bendiciones? ¿Qué ofrende damos a Dios en reciprocidad?

Vocation Office

Poster distribution

The 2017-2018 Seminarian and Religious Vocations posters will be distributed at the Administrative Staff Retreat at Holy Trinity Parish in Corn Hill on Oct. 19. Parishes are encouraged to have a representative attend and pick up the posters. Please consider picking up posters for every religious education class, youth ministry room, altar server vesting area, as well as any place the support of vocations can be fostered.

Hispanic Ministry

Guadalupana Conference

The Diocesan Guadalupana Federation will host the sixth annual Guadalupana Conference Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Cedar Park. This event will be in English and Spanish. Father Alex Caudillo, associate pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Austin, will give the keynote address in Spanish. Dominican Sister Maria José Acosta will give the keynote address in English. The admission fee is $10 per person. To register, e-mail jsaucedo@austin.rr.com.

La Federación Guadalupana Diocesana ofrecerá la Sexta Conferencia annual Guadalupana el día 30 de septiembre de 8:30 a.m. a 3 p.m. en la Parroquia de St.Margaret Mary en Cedar Park. Este evento será en inglés y español. El Padre Alex Caudillo, pastor asociado de la Parroquia de Sacred Heart en Austin dará la presentación principal en español. La Hermana Dominicana María José Acosta dará la presentación principal en inglés.El costo de admisión es de $10 por persona. Para registrarse, envíe un correo a jsaucedo@austin.rr.com.

Guadalupe Celebration

A diocesan celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be held on Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. at Santa Cruz Parish in Buda. Mass will be at 11 a.m. with fellowship to follow.

Una celebración diocesana en honor de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe se llevará a cabo el día 9 de dicimebre a las 8 a.m. en la Parroquia de Santa Cruz en Buda. La Misa será a las 11 a.m. con una recepción a continuación.

Stewardship and Development Office

CSA Training

Priests, parish secretaries, business administrators, CSA coordinators and stewardship and development administrators are strongly encouraged to attend a training session for this year’s Catholic Services Appeal. Please check the schedule and RSVP online by Oct 6.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer requests

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer requests for the 27th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Oct. 8):

That as faithful stewards of God’s goods and blessings, we would generously offer our return to God in order that the Kingdom may continue to grow within us ...

Que, como fieles guardianes de los bienes de Dios y de sus bendiciones, generosamente seamos recíprocos con Dios para que el Reino continúe creciendo en nosotros...

For those who struggle to rebuild their lives following natural disasters, that they may not be anxious but make their petitions to God confident that God’s people will be the hands and feet of God lifting them up ...

Por aquellos que luchan por reconstruir sus vidas después de los desastres naturales, para que no estén ansiosos, sino que hagan sus peticiones a Dios con la confianza de que la gente de Dios será las manos y pies de Dios levantándolos...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.