The Friday E-Pistle (Sept. 15, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Share the Journey

On Sept. 27, our Holy Father, Pope Francis, will “reach out” to immigrants and refugees in a symbolic gesture during his Papal audience. This will be the official start to the Share the Journey global migration campaign, sponsored internationally by Caritas Internationalis and in the U.S. by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS). The campaign in the United States will focus on those who have come to our country to build a better life as well as the work of the universal Church to respond to refugees, reduce poverty and improve opportunities so people can remain in the countries where they live. As a visible demonstration of support for the immigrant and refugee presence in the Diocese of Austin, and in solidarity with the Holy Father, on Sept. 27 Bishop Vásquez will celebrate Mass at Sacred Heart Parish in Austin and Bishop Garcia will be celebrate Mass at the T. Don Hutto Detention Center in Taylor.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Oct. 1):

How often do we change our minds about what we will eat, what we will wear, who we will see, where we will go? Sometimes we change our minds quite easily. Other times, it is more difficult. Today, Jesus challenges us. Do we “walk the walk” or just “talk the talk?" Jesus teaches us that belief is doing the will of God. Conversion is our change of mind or change of direction to walk with Jesus. How is the Lord calling you to conversion? How is God inviting you to "walk the walk?"

¿Con qué frecuencia cambiamos nuestro pensar sobre lo que comeremos, vestiremos, a quién veremos, dónde iremos? Algunas veces cambiamos de pensar muy fácilmente. Otras veces, es más difícil. Hoy, Jesús nos reta ¿"Andamos el camino" o sólo lo "decimos"? Jesús nos enseña que creer es hacer la voluntad de Dios. La conversión es nuestro cambio de pensar o de dirección para caminar con Jesús ¿Cómo está el Señor llamándole a usted a la conversión? ¿Cómo está Dios invitándole a "andar el camino"?

Stewardship and Development

Parish CSA Reception

If your parish has not registered for the Catholic Services Appeal reception at St. Helen Parish in Georgetown on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., please click here to sign up. The deadline to RSVP is Sept. 20.

ACP meets Sept. 20

The Assembly of Catholic Professionals provides a unique formational opportunity for Catholic lay professionals to grow in faith. The next meeting is Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Town Lake Hyatt Regency. The featured speaker will be Michael Foley, associate professor of Patristics at Baylor University and author of "Drinking with the Saints." Click here to register.

Red Mass is Sept. 28

The annual Red Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Joe S. Vásquez on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, will be the guest speaker at a post-Mass reception. For information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, e-mail redmass@austindiocese.org.

CSA Training

Priests, parish secretaries, business administrators, CSA coordinators and stewardship and development administrators are strongly encouraged to attend a training session for this year’s Catholic Services Appeal. Please check the schedule and RSVP online by Sept. 20.

#igiveCatholic

All Catholic schools, parishes and Catholic organizations are invited to participate in the Nov. 28 online giving day called #igiveCatholic. Training will be on Oct. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Austin. RSVP to Andrea Bizzanelli or call (512) 949-2439.

Finance Office

Special Collection money due

Please send funds from the Archdiocese of the Military Services Collection taken up May 27-28, to the diocesan Finance Office as soon as possible. Send checks to Finance Office, Diocese of Austin, 6225 Highway 290 East, Austin 78723.

Youth Office

Catholic Scouting

The 2017 Scout Recognition Mass is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish in Bryan. The Mass is open to all Scouts and all those who earned a religious emblem during this past year will be recognized. After Mass photos can be taken with the bishop. Scouts and Scouters should wear their uniforms. A reception follows in the hall. Contact Julie Blackwell at (512) 261-4698 for more information.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer requests

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer requests for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Oct. 1):

May we become be a community of doers making God’s presence known in our homes, schools, workplace and community through our love and service of others …

Por que nos convirtamos en una comunidad de hacedores haciendo que la presencia de Dios sea conocida en nuestros hogares, escuelas, lugares de trabajo y comunidades a través de nuestro amor y servicio a los demás...



For those affected by hurricanes, wildfires or other disasters, may they be reminded of the unwavering love of God through the efforts of all who work to relieve their difficulties …

Por aquellos afectados por los huracanes, incendios forestales u otros desastres, para que sean recordados del amor incesante de Dios a través de los esfuerzos de todos los que trabajan por aliviar sus dificultades...

Blessings and congratulations to …

The following priests on the anniversary of their ordination during the month of October:

Rev. John Kelley, Oct. 15, 1991

Rev. Samuel Hose, Oct. 19, 1991

Rev. Johnson Nellissery, ISP, Oct. 18, 1997

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.