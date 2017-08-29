Bishops' joint statement on Hurricane Harvey

Statement of Bishop Joe S. Vásquez and Auxiliary Bishop Daniel E. Garcia of Austin

Concerning the Catastrophic Effects of Hurricane Harvey

Together with our brother bishops, we urge all people of good will to be united with those suffering as a result of the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. We are deeply concerned about the parishes, communities and people that have been and will continue to be impacted by the storm. We urge all people to continue to follow the safety directives of the local emergency management officials. Even as the hurricane has been downgraded, some victims will feel the long-term effects of the of the storm system for years to come.

We encourage the faithful of the Diocese of Austin to be spiritually united with the communities affected through prayer and support. Because we believe that “God is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in distress” (Psalm 46:1), our neighbors require our resolve to help them in their time of need. Considering the unprecedented flooding and the disheartening circumstances in which our brothers and sisters find themselves, we are reminded that Jesus requires us to help our neighbors out of mercy and love (cf Luke 10:29-37).

Catholic Charities of Central Texas is coordinating our diocesan relief efforts. We encourage you to visit www.ccctx.org for more information on how to offer help and to provide financial assistance for the victims of the storm.