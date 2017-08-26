CCCTX responds to Hurricane Harvey

Catholic Charities of Central Texas’ Disaster Response program has been activated. Our brothers and sisters on the coast will most likely require assistance once the hurricane has passed and flood waters have receded. In an effort to be mobile ready on Monday we are asking for your support in four key areas:

Pray: Please pray for all residents in the path of Hurricane Harvey and for all first responders.

Volunteer: In preparation for deployment, we are seeking names and contact information for volunteers willing to lend their time and talent to our Disaster Response program. If you are willing to volunteer with us, please email Claire Bordelon.

Financial donations: We know that families are going to need food, clothing and shelter. The most effective way we can help is to raise funds and empower families to feel some sort of normalcy again by letting them purchase the items they need. Click here to make a secure online donation.

Keep Us Informed: For anyone affected by the floods, please call our Disaster Number at (512) 766-7111.