The Friday E-Pistle (Aug. 25, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Trip to El Salvador with CRS

Last week I had the opportunity to travel to El Salvador with a delegation from Catholic Relief Services. In my travels, I joined with cardinals, bishops, priests and lay people from Central and South America to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pope Paul VI’s encyclical, Populorum Progressio, on the development of peoples. Coinciding with this gathering, a Mass was celebrated at the cathedral in San Salvador for the feast of Our Lady of the Assumption and remembering the birthday of Bl. Archbishop Oscar Romero. I also visited several CRS-sponsored projects that help youth and adults living in poverty to provide for their basic needs of employment, health, housing and food. CRS is doing excellent work in El Salvador and throughout the world, and I am extremely grateful to all those who contribute financially and spiritually to CRS in order to bring hope to our brothers and sisters.

New school year

I extend a blessing to all students, faculty and administrators at all levels who have already begun or will soon begin the 2017-2018 school year. May Almighty God, who is the fullness of all truth and knowledge, guide you as you teach and learn this year.

Blessings and congratulations

Earlier this week Auxiliary Bishop Daniel E. Garcia and I traveled to the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee to participate in and witness the ordination and installation of Bishop William A. Wack as the sixth bishop of that diocese. Bishop Wack was previously the pastor at St. Ignatius Martyr Parish in Austin. We ask that you remember him in prayer as he begins his episcopacy.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Sept. 10):

Trust and unity are important within any community. Jesus teaches us to go directly to the person who has wronged us. If reconciliation does not occur, we are to go to another for assistance in addressing this matter. It is much easier to tell others first, when we are wronged. Yet, in so doing we show a lack of trust in our relationships with those in the community. Is there a person we need to speak to one-to-one for healing and unity?

La confianza y la unidad son importantes dentro de cualquier comunidad. Jesús nos enseña a ir directamente a la persona que nos ha hecho daño. Si la reconciliación no ocurre, buscaremos otra ayuda para abordar el asunto. Es mucho más fácil decir a otros cuando alguien nos ha lastimado. Sin embargo, al hacerlo así, mostramos una falta de confianza en nuestras relaciones con aquellos en la comunidad ¿Hay alguien con quien necesitamos hablar de uno a uno para hallar sanación y unidad?

Communications Office

Pastoral Manual

An update to the Pastoral Manual was published on July 28. All changes to the manual have been logged in the Introduction section. Because of its size, the diocese recommends that parishes not print the manual.

Stewardship and Development

PDS Training

The diocese will offer a beginner and advanced PDS training session at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Austin on Sept. 12. There will be a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon for new users or for those that would like to review the basics. The afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. will cover advanced reporting on families, members, contributions, exports and financials. Participants can attend these sessions one at a time or take both in one day. Click here to register for the sessions. For questions, contact Lisa Rosenberger at (512) 949-2450.

CSA Training

Priests, parish secretaries, business administrators, CSA coordinators and stewardship and development administrators are strongly encouraged to attend a training session for this year’s Catholic Services Appeal.

Participants may attend the session that is most convenient for them.

At least one person from each parish must attend.

New pastors and newly ordained priests are encouraged to attend.

Topics covered will include previous CSA results, raising awareness, parish materials, the CSA case statement, conducting the appeal and return procedures.

Parish CSA materials will be distributed at this time.

Participants must RSVP in order to receive their materials.

Please RSVP online by Sept. 20 for one of the following sessions:

Sept. 26, 10–11:30 a.m., Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 26, 1:30-3 p.m., Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 27, 10–11:30 a.m., Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 27, 1:30-3 p.m. Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 28, 9–10:30 a.m., Kyle–St. Anthony Marie de Claret Parish, Joseph Room, Holy Family Building

Please note that there is a time change in the following training sessions due to the Priest Convocation the week of Oct. 2.

Oct. 10, 9-10:30 a.m., Waco-St. Jerome Parish, Jordan Hall

Jordan Hall Oct. 10, 1:30-3 p.m., Temple-St. Luke Parish, Parish Hall

Parish Hall Oct. 11, 10–11:30 a.m., Burnet–Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, Parish Hall

Parish Hall Oct. 12, 9-10:30 a.m., College Station–St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Youth Room

Youth Room Oct. 12, 1:30-3 p.m., Giddings-St. Margaret Parish, Parish Hall

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Sept. 10):

As followers of Christ, may we seek reconciliation from those we have harmed and those who have harmed us, we pray …

Como seguidores de Cristo, por que busquemos reconciliación con aquellos que hemos lastimado y aquellos que nos han lastimado, oremos...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

