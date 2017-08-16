The Friday E-Pistle (Aug. 18, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Statement on hate and violence

Bishop Joe S. Vásquez and Auxiliary Bishop Daniel E. Garcia issued the following statement on Aug. 15:

We give thanks for the decision to cancel the “alt-right” rally that was scheduled for Sept. 11 at Texas A&M University. The safety of the students and peace on the campus at Texas A&M, as well as on all of our university campuses must be a priority.

We ask the faithful in the Diocese of Austin to continue to pray for peace, but also for an end to bigotry, violence and racism. The hate and violence we experienced as a country in Charlottesville should never be tolerated. We stand with our brother bishops who continue to invite meaningful dialogue regarding the reality of racism and prejudice in this country. On this Solemnity of the Blessed Mother’s Assumption, we ask her to intercede for us in these challenging times.

Confirmation scheduling

Today is the last day for parishes to submit a request for a Confirmation liturgy through the online scheduling system. A letter was recently mailed to all pastors with instructions on how to submit a request online. The online system is available at www.austindiocese.org/confirmation.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Sept. 3):

In today’s Gospel, Peter has his own ideas about the type of messiah Jesus should be. After Jesus’ first prediction of his Passion, Peter tries to change the mind of Jesus. Jesus responds by saying discipleship includes the cross, a complete surrender to God. How often do we want things our own way? How often do we struggle trying to shape our world to our liking? How successful have we been? May the Holy Spirit teach us to be open to God’s will.

En el evangelio de hoy, Pedro tiene sus propias ideas sobre el tipo de mesías que Jesus debería ser. Despues de Jesus. Primera prediction de su passion. Pedro trata de cambiar la mentalidad de Jesus. Jesus responde diciendo que ser un dicipulado incluye la cruz y una total rendicion hacia Dios. Cuantas veces queremos las cosas a nuestro modo? Cuantas veces luchamos tratando de amoldar nuestro mundo a nuestra satisfacción? Que tan exitosos hemos sido? Que el Espíritu Santo nos enseñe a estar abiertos a la voluntad de Dios.

Finance Office

Special Collection money due

Please send funds from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Special Collection taken up May 13-14, to the diocesan Finance Office as soon as possible. Send checks to Finance Office, Diocese of Austin, 6225 Highway 290 East, Austin 78723.

Stewardship and Development

CSA Training

Priests, parish secretaries, business administrators, CSA coordinators and stewardship and development administrators are strongly encouraged to attend a training session for this year’s Catholic Services Appeal.

Participants may attend the session that is most convenient for them.

At least one person from each parish must attend.

New pastors and newly ordained priests are encouraged to attend.

Topics covered will include previous CSA results, raising awareness, parish materials, the CSA case statement, conducting the appeal and return procedures.

Parish CSA materials will be distributed at this time.

Particpants must RSVP in order to receive their materials.

Please RSVP online by Sept. 20 for one of the following sessions:

Sept. 26, 10–11:30 a.m., Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 26, 1:30-3 p.m., Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 27, 10–11:30 a.m., Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 27, 1:30-3 p.m. Austin–Diocese of Austin Pastoral Center

Sept. 28, 9–10:30 a.m., Kyle–St. Anthony Marie de Claret Parish, Joseph Room, Holy Family Building

Oct. 3, 9–10:30 a.m., Waco-St. Jerome Parish, Jordan Hall

Oct. 3, 1:30-3 p.m., Temple-St. Luke Parish, Parish Hall

Oct. 4, 10–11:30 a.m., Burnet–Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, Parish Hall

Oct. 5, 9–10:30 a.m., College Station–St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Zurek Hall

Oct. 5, 1:30-3 p.m., Giddings-St. Margaret Parish, Parish Hall

PDS training

The diocese will offer beginner and advanced PDS training sessions at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Austin on Sept. 12. There will be a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon for new users or for those who would like to review the basics. The afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. will cover advanced reporting on families, members, contributions, exports and financials. Participants can attend these sessions one at a time or take both in one day. Click here to register for the sessions. For questions, contact Lisa Rosenberger at (512) 949-2450.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Sept. 3):

That we would be open to the guidance of the Holy Spirit as we follow the Lord Jesus as his disciples …

Que estemos abiertos a la guia del Espiritu Santo siguiendo a Jesus nuestro Señor como sus dicipulos ...

Blessings and congratulations to …

The following priests on the anniversary of their ordination during the month of September:

Rev. Melesio Peter Espinoza, Sept. 9, 1995

Rev. Isidore Ndagizimana, Sept. 10, 1985

Rev. Scott Mikkelson, Sept. 11, 1982

Rev. Ramiro Tarazona Jerez, Sept. 20, 2008

Rev. Luis Alberto Caceres, Sept. 23, 2008

Rev. Florencio Rodriguez, TOR, Sept. 27, 1980

Rev. Alirio Fernandez-Bueno, Sept. 28, 1996

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.