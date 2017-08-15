Bishops issue statement on hate, violence

Bishop Joe S. Vásquez and Auxiliary Bishop Daniel E. Garcia issued the following statement on Aug. 15:

We give thanks for the decision to cancel the “alt-right” rally that was scheduled for Sept. 11 at Texas A&M University. The safety of the students and peace on the campus at Texas A&M, as well as on all of our university campuses must be a priority.

We ask the faithful in the Diocese of Austin to continue to pray for peace, but also for an end to bigotry, violence and racism. The hate and violence we experienced as a country in Charlottesville should never be tolerated. We stand with our brother bishops who continue to invite meaningful dialogue regarding the reality of racism and prejudice in this country. On this Solemnity of the Blessed Mother’s Assumption, we ask her to intercede for us in these challenging times.

Most Rev. Joe S. Vásquez

Bishop of Austin

Most Rev. Daniel E. Garcia

Auxiliary Bishop of Austin