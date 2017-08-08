The Friday E-Pistle (Aug. 11, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Official appointments

Rev. Dennis Strach II, CSC, as administrator at St. Ignatius Martyr Parish in Austin, effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Rev. Thomas J. Jones, CSC, as parochial vicar at St. Ignatius Martyr Parish in Austin, effective Aug. 15, 2017.

Deacon Eugene Wohlfarth has been assigned to St. Theresa Parish in Austin, effective Aug. 4, 2017.

Offices closed

All diocesan offices will be closed on Aug. 15, the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is a holy day of obligation. All offices will reopen on Aug. 16.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time (Aug. 27):

Today, Jesus asks us, “Who do you say that I am?” Caesarea Philippi was named after Caesar who claimed the title “Son of God.” Peter’s confession that Jesus is the Christ (or Messiah), “the Son of the Living God” announces that Jesus, not Caesar, is Son of God. It was presumed that the Messiah was to remove Israel’s enemies and establish God’s kingdom on earth. This is not Jesus’ goal, but the world’s. It is here that Jesus begins his journey to Jerusalem and the Passion. What worldly powers do I need to reject in order to place complete confidence in Jesus?

Hoy, Jesús nos pregunta, "¿Quién dirías que soy Yo?" Cesarea de Filipo fue nombrada después de que César fue proclamado con el título de "Hijo de Dios". La confesión de Pedro de que Jesús es el Cristo (o el Mesías), "El Hijo del Dios Viviente" anuncia que Jesús, no César, es el Hijo de Dios. Se presumía que el Mesías iba a remover a los enemigos de Israel y a establecer el Reino de Dios en la tierra. Ésta no es la meta de Jesús, sino la del mundo. Es aquí donde Jesús comienza su viaje a Jerusalén y a la Pasión ¿Qué poderes terrenales necesito rechazar para poner mi confianza totalmente en Jesús?

Finance Office

Special Collection money due

Please send funds from the Seminarians and Priest Education Special Collection taken up April 22-23, to the diocesan Finance Office as soon as possible. Send checks to Finance Office, Diocese of Austin, 6225 Highway 290 East, Austin 78723.

Stewardship and Development

Diocesan National Collections

The national collections material ordering system is available to all dioceses. All USCCB collection materials for parishes may be ordered through this system. This includes collection envelopes and bulletin inserts. Each parish is currently set up to receive one Pastor Kit. The online ordering system, www.nationalcollections.org, is free of charge (as are materials). It is only available for dioceses to order on behalf of their parishes and is not available for individual parish use. The system is available to order materials between June 1 and Sept. 15. If you need to make changes to your current collection materials or have any questions about the online system, contact Margaret Kappel at (512) 949-2444.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time (Aug. 27):

As faithful followers of Jesus Christ, may our confession of faith be sincere and our actions reveal trust and hope in God and not in the powers of the world …

Como fieles seguidores de Jesucristo, que nuestra confesión de fe sea sincera y nuestras acciones revelen verdad y esperanza en Dios y no en los poderes del mundo...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.