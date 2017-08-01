The Friday E-Pistle (Aug. 4, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Official appointments

Very Rev. David Leibham, pastor of Santa Cruz Parish in Buda, to a three-year term as associate member of the Vocation Team, effective Aug. 1.

Very Rev. David Leibham joins Rev. Alex Caudillo, Rev. John Kim, Rev. Ryan Higdon, Rev. Uche Andeh and Rev. Juan Carlos Lopez, who continue to serve on the Vocation Team in collaboration with Rev. Jonathan Raia, Vocation Director.

Thank you to Very Rev. Michael O’Connor, pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Round Rock, as he completes his term on the diocesan Vocation Team. Thank you also to Rev. Brian McMaster, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Center in College Station, who concluded his service on the team last fall. Their generosity in supporting our seminarians and the work of vocations has been greatly appreciated.

Confirmation scheduling

Parishes may now submit a request for scheduling a Confirmation liturgy for 2018. A letter was recently mailed to all pastors with instructions on how to submit a request online. Requests should be submitted by Aug. 18. The online system is available at www.austindiocese.org/confirmation.

Prayers requested

Please remember in prayer Daughters of Charity Sister Mary William Sullivan, 91, who died July 23, 2017 in Bridgeton, Missouri. Sister Mary William served as administrator of Marywood (Home of Holy Infancy) in Austin from 1989 to 1992 and in parish social ministry at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin from 1993 to 2009.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Aug. 20):

Who is a Christian? Who belongs in the Church and who does not? God reveals that all are called and with faith in God all are welcomed. Jesus also teaches us about faith. He does not grant the woman’s initial requests. Her response shows her persistent faith. God desires all people to have great faith and relationship with Him. How persistent are we in strengthening our relationship with God?

¿Quién es un Cristiano? ¿Quién pertenece a la iglesia y quién no? Dios revela que todos son llamados y con fe en Dios, todos son bienvenidos. Jesús no concede a la mujer sus peticiones iniciales. Su respuesta muestra su fe persistente. Dios desea que toda la gente tenga una fe grande y una relación con Él ¿Qué tan persistentes somos en fortalecer nuestra relación con Dios?

Black Catholics

Courageous Conversations

All are invited to the next Courageous Conversation discussion on institutional racism on Aug. 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Parish in Austin. Dialogue will continue on the ways institutional and structural racism affect our community and explore action steps we can take to address these issues.

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

Facilitator training

The Ethics and Integrity in Ministry Office is training new facilitators for both the adult EIM Workshops and Called to Protect for Youth (CTPY – the abuse prevention/education program for middle/high school students) in September. Facilitator training for the EIM Workshop is Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 for CTPY facilitator training. For more information about being a workshop facilitator, please visit the EIM Program Administration web page. Those interested in being trained to facilitate the adult EIM Workshop and/or the CTPY program should submit a New Facilitator Application, along with the requested information, to the EIM office. Please contact Emily Hurlimann at or (512) 949-2447 with questions. Once the application is received and reviewed by the EIM office, applicants will be contacted with specifics for the upcoming training sessions.

Vocation Office

ENCUENTRO: Un Retiro Vocacional Para Jóvenes

“Jesús les dijo: «Vengan y lo verán.» Fueron, vieron dónde vivía y se quedaron con él aquel día. Eran como las cuatro de la tarde.” (Juan 1, 35-50) Años después, San Juan todavía recuerda su primer encuentro con Jesucristo… Jóvenes de 18 a 30 años, ¡están invitados a un nuevo retiro vocacional! ENCUENTRO tomará lugar el 1, 2 y 3 de septiembre, 2017, en el centro de retiros Eagle’s Wings en Burnet. Vengan a este encuentro con el Señor Jesús, que nos llama sus amigos y nos revela nuestra identidad como hijos e hijas de Dios. Los Padres Jonathan Raia y Alex Caudillo estarán presentes y también las hermanas Discípulas de Jesús. Vengan a este fin de semana maravilloso, y conozcan el gozo de vivir la vocación como un regalo de Dios para ti y para los demás. El costo es $20, y hay becas disponibles. Regístrense con Adrian Sanchez en la Oficina de Vocaciones al (512) 949-2495.

Finance Office

Special Collection money due

Please send funds from the Holy Land Special Collection taken up April 14, Good Friday, to the diocesan Finance Office as soon as possible. Send checks to Finance Office, Diocese of Austin, 6225 Highway 290 East, Austin 78723.

Pro-Life Office

Annual gathering

Join the Pro-Life Office for their annual gathering Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at San José Parish in Austin. Learn about new initiatives and how parishes can participate in sharing the Gospel of Life. Parishes can pick up Respect Life Program materials and Baby Banks. Each parish is asked to register the names of those attending by Aug. 4 to Luisa De Poo.

Weekly notes

Pope Francis' prayer intention

Please consider Pope Francis' prayer intention for the month of July:

That artists of our time, through their ingenuity, may help everyone discover the beauty of creation …

Por los artistas de nuestro tiempo, para que, a través de las obras de su creatividad, nos ayuden a todos a descubrir la belleza de la creación ...



Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Aug. 20):

For the Church, that as disciples we will strive to deepen our relationship with Jesus and work toward inviting others to know the Lord through acts of service and love …

Por la Iglesia, para que, como discípulos, nos esforcemos por profundizar en nuestra relación con Jesús y trabajemos para invitar a otros a conocer al Señor, a través de actos de servicio y amor...



Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.