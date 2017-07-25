The Friday E-Pistle (July 28, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Confirmation scheduling

Parishes may now submit a request for scheduling a Confirmation liturgy for 2018. A letter was mailed Monday to all pastors with instructions on how to submit a request online. Requests should be submitted by Aug. 18. The online system is available at www.austindiocese.org/confirmation.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Aug. 13):

Like the disciples in today’s Gospel, we face adversity and challenges that cause fear and anxiety. Jesus reveals himself as Lord of creation. Like Peter, we are enthusiastic but easily distracted away from the Lord, causing us to sink into the turmoil and struggles of life. “Lord, save me!” is our simple and constant prayer. Where are we struggling? What are our concerns? The Lord is beside us offering his strength as we remain focused on him.

Como los discípulos del Evangelio de hoy, enfrentamos adversidades y retos que nos causan miedo y ansiedad. Jesús se revela a sí mismo como Señor de la creación. Como Pedro, somos entusiastas pero nos distraemos fácilmente de lo relativo al Señor, lo que nos causa hundirnos en la confusión y las batallas de la vida. "Señor, ¡Sálvamen!" es nuestra oración constante y simple ¿Con qué estamos batallando? ¿Cuáles son nuestras preocupaciones? El Señor está a nuestro lado ofreciéndonos su fuerza mientras permanezcamos enfocados en Él.

Stewardship and Development

International Catholic Stewardship Council (ICSC) Conference

The 2017 ICSC Conference will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 17-20. The conference is an extraordinary opportunity to discover how stewardship can transform a parish. Early bird registration rate ends on July 31. For more information, visit catholicstewardship.com.

Evangelization, Catechesis & Family Life

Women’s Conference

Registration is now open for the 2017 Diocesan Women’s Conference “Healing the Body of Christ” to be held on Sept. 23 at Santa Cruz Parish in Buda. The day includes Mass with Bishop Daniel Garcia, surprise guest testimonials, confession, Eucharistic adoration, intercessory prayer teams, fellowship and Catholic books and gifts for purchase. To register, visit www.austindiocese.org/womens-conference.

Youth Ministry

DCYC memories

In 2018, the Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry will host the 60th Diocesan Catholic Youth Conference. For 60 years, youth and adult chaperones from all across the Diocese of Austin have gathered together to celebrate faith and the vitality that our young people bring to the church. In preparation for the upcoming conference, we are collecting memories from DCYC through the years. If you have attended or been involved with DCYC in the past, and would like to share some of your experiences with us, take a moment to fill out this brief form. Memories can also be e-mailed to dcyc60@austindiocese.org.

Young Adult Ministry

Synod on Young People Listening Sessions

Jóvenes adultos hablantes de español de edades entre 18 y 35 años están invitados a asistir a una sesión para escuchar con el Obispo José Vásquez y el Obispo Danny Garcia el día 4 de agosto de 6 a 8 p.m. en la Parroquia de St. Helen en Georgetown. Esta sesión para escuchar asistirá a la diócesis en la preparación para el Sínodo de Obispos 2018 sobre el tema de los Jóvenes, la fe y el Discernimiento Vocacional. Por favor, confirme su asistencia aquí. Para mayor información, contacte a Angie Marino o llamándole al (512) 949-2466

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 are invited to attend a listening session with Bishop Joe Vásquez and Bishop Danny Garcia on Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Louis Parish in Austin. This listening session will assist the diocese in preparation for the 2018 Synod of Bishops on the topic of Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment. Please RSVP here. For more information, contact Elizabeth Lagoe at (512) 949-2464.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Aug. 13):

For the Church, that as disciples we will not become lost in our daily struggles but always remain focused on Christ and trust in his faithfulness …

Por la Iglesia, para que, como discípulos, no nos perdamos en nuestras batallas diarias sino que siempre permanezcamos enfocados en Cristo y confiemos en su fidelidad...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.