The Friday E-Pistle (July 21, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Annual Men’s Mass

Bishop Daniel E. Garcia will celebrate the annual Men’s Mass tomorrow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. All men and boys are invited to attend.

Office closings

All diocesan offices will be closed on Aug. 15, the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is a Holy Day of Obligation.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the feast of the Transfiguration (Aug. 6):

Today, on the Feast of the Transfiguration we are reminded of Christ’s glory. Each Sunday and every Mass we not only see and experience the Risen Lord in the Eucharist, presider, Scriptures and assembly, we are also invited to be sustained and transformed by him in the celebration and reception of the Eucharist. What aspect of your journey is strengthened and transformed by Christ?

Hoy, en la Fiesta de la Transfiguración se nos recuerda la gloria de Cristo. Cada domingo y en cada Misa no sólo vemos y experimentamos al Señor Resucitado en la Eucaristía, a quien preside, las Escrituras y a la asamblea, también estamos invitados a ser sostenidos y transformados por Él en la celebración y recepción de la Eucaristía ¿Qué aspecto de su viaje se fortalece y es transformado por Cristo?

Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center

Upcoming retreat

El retiro ¿Conforme Con Tu Vida Espiritual? se llevará a cabo el día 5 de agosto de 9:30 a.m.a 2:30 p.m. en el Centro Católico de Retiros Cedarbrake. Será un día con dos charlas: ¡Espíritu Santo! ¿Te conocemos? y ¿Conversión radical? ¿Desde el corazón? La conferencista será Lizbeth H. de Ayala, Directora de Rescatando a la Familia. El costo es de $30. Para registrarse, visite www.cedarbrake.org o llame al (254) 780-2436.

Pro-Life Office

Annual gathering

Join the Pro-Life Office for their annual gathering Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at San José Parish in Austin. Learn about new initiatives and how parishes can participate in sharing the Gospel of Life. Parishes can pick up Respect Life Program materials and Baby Banks. Each parish is asked to register the names of those attending by Aug. 4 to Luisa De Poo.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the feast of the Transfiguration (Aug. 6):

For the Church, that on this feast of the Transfiguration, we may allow the glory of Christ to transform us to experience the world as God has created it, and to be examples of Christ to all we meet …

Por la Iglesia, para que en la festividad de la Transfiguración, permitamos que la gloria de Cristo nos transforme para experimentar la palabra tal como Dios la ha creado, y nos permita ser ejemplos de Cristo a todos los que encontramos...

Blessings and congratulations to …

The following priests on the anniversary of their ordination during the month of August:

Rev. Neville Jansze, Aug. 2, 1986

Rev. John Ssozi, Aug. 3, 1996

Rev. Francisco Osnaya Vargas, OFM Conv., Aug. 30, 2014

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.