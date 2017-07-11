The Friday E-Pistle (July 14, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Prayers requested

Please remember in prayer Holy Cross Brother Thomas Jerome Cousino who died July 6, at the age of 88. He professed his final vows on Aug. 16, 1951. He served at various Holy Cross facilities including St. Edward’s University from 1957-1966. In 1999 he returned to Austin and subsequently retired in 2013.

Please remember Sister of Divine Providence Catherine Fuhrmann, 91, who died July 8. She professed her vows on June 22, 1946. Over the last few years, she lived in Granger, teaching at the school and doing retreat work at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Taylor.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time (July 30):

Do we desire the kingdom of heaven as our ultimate treasure? Our society stresses self-reliance and presents us with many things that appear to be shiny treasures that can quickly tarnish and reveal themselves as mere trinkets. God’s grace and teachings allow us to know what is right and good and to choose accordingly. Earlier in Matthew’s Gospel we heard, “Where your treasure is, there also will your heart be.” What do our actions reveal about where our heart is? When God sorts through our actions, how will God evaluate our choices?

¿Deseamos el Reino del Cielo como nuestro último tesoro? Nuestra sociedad pone énfasis en la autosuficiencia y nos presenta con muchas cosas que parecen tesoros brillantes que pueden rápidamente perder su brillo y revelarse a si mismas como meras baratijas. La gracia de Dios y sus enseñanzas nos permiten conocer lo que está bien y escoger de acuerdo a ello. Con anterioridad, en el Evangelio de Mateo, escuchamos "Donde está tu tesoro, está tu corazón". ¿Qué revelan nuestras acciones sobre donde está nuestro corazón? Cuando Dios vea nuestras acciones, ¿Cómo evaluará nuestras opciones?

Young Adult Ministry

Survey of Young People

Parents, pastors and friends of young adults, as well as young adults themselves, are all asked to respond to a survey at austindiocese.org/synod. The diocese is preparing for the upcoming Synod of Bishops which will focus on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment and would like your input. This survey is available in both English and Spanish and will be open until Aug. 1. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Lagoe at (512) 949-2464.

A padres de familia, pastores y amigos de jóvenes adultos, y a los mismos jóvenes adultos se les pide contesten una encuesta que se encuentra en austindiocese.org/synod. La diócesis se está preparando para el próximo Sínodo de Obispos que se enfocará en los jóvenes, la fe y el discernimiento vocacional y desearía recibir su opinión. Esta encuesta está disponible en inglés y español y se abrirá el 1 de agosto. Para mayor información, por favor contacte a Elizabeth Lagoe o llame al (512) 949-2464.

Canonical & Tribunal Services

Advocacy Training

The diocesan Office of Canonical and Tribunal Services will host an Advocacy Training workshop on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Austin. This workshop will include a review of the process of petitioning for an annulment, applicable Canon Law, processes and procedures, petitions and grounds, resources, questions and answers. Advocates who have not attended a training in the last few years are encouraged to attend this workshop to learn about the changes brought about by the Motu Proprio Mitis Iudex Dominus Iesus. Lay persons who wish to become an advocate must be delegated by their pastor. For more information, contact Gloria Villarreal at (512) 949-2482. To register, visit www.austindiocese.org/tribunal2017.

Annulment workshop

The diocesan Office of Canonical and Tribunal Services will host an "Annulment: Pathway to Healing" Workshop on Aug. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Belton. The purpose of this seminar is to help participants begin a journey in awareness of the healing process of nullity (annulment) through a straight-to-the-heart response to persons considering or already seeking a declaration of nullity. The seminar is a time for reflecting on the demise of one's marriage by taking a journey from pain and loneliness to acceptance and healing. For more information, contact Deborah Patin at (512) 949-2478. To register, visit www.austindiocese.org/tribunal2017.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time (June 30):

For the Church, that as disciples of Christ we would respond to God’s grace to know what is right, and seek the Kingdom of God above all other things, we pray…

Por la Iglesia, para que, como discípulos de Cristo, respondamos a la gracia de Dios para conocer lo que está bien y busquemos a Dios sobre todas las cosas, oremos...

Annual Men’s Mass

The ninth annual Men’s Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Daniel Garcia on July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. A reception will follow the Mass in Bishop’s Hall.

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.