The Friday E-Pistle (June 30, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Offices closed

All diocesan offices will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Offices will reopen on July 5.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time (July 16):

In today’s Gospel, Jesus is concerned with the heart of the disciple. The heart is related to the character and will of the person. What is the soil of your heart like? Is it hard and rocky, or fertile and rich? Does it allow God’s word to take root deeply or does it turn away God's word in the face of difficulty? Isaiah reminds us that God’s word is faithful. It is like a gentle life-giving rain that will make the soil of our hearts rich and fertile. Will we receive God's word to be transformed?

En el Evangelio de Hoy, Jesús está preocupado por el corazón del discípulo. El corazón está relacionado al carácter y la voluntad de la persona ¿Cómo es la tierra de su corazón? ¿Es dura y rocosa, o fértil y rica? ¿Permite que la palabra de Dios eche raíz o se aleja de la palabra de Dios en tiempos de dificultad? Isaías nos recuerda que la palabra de Dios es fiel. Es como una lluvia que da vida que hará que la tierra de nuestros corazones sea rica y fértil ¿Recibiremos la palabra de Dios para ser transformados?

Communications Office

Directory orders

The 2017-18 Diocese of Austin Directory will be published in October. All parishes should have received a request to update their entry in the directory. Please send in your corrections and order forms as soon as possible. For more information, contact Shelley Metcalf.

Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center

Upcoming retreats

The Starting Anew Retreat at Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Belton July 21-23 is a retreat for those who have gone through a divorce and had their dream of a lifelong marriage shattered. Cedarbrake staff Brian Egan and Beverly Collin will facilitate this retreat, which acknowledges the pain but also looks to build new dreams and restore hope for the future. The cost is $170 to $210 depending on occupancy. To register or for more information, call (254) 780-2436.

at Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Belton July 21-23 is a retreat for those who have gone through a divorce and had their dream of a lifelong marriage shattered. Cedarbrake staff Brian Egan and Beverly Collin will facilitate this retreat, which acknowledges the pain but also looks to build new dreams and restore hope for the future. The cost is $170 to $210 depending on occupancy. To register or for more information, call (254) 780-2436. The Healing Journey Retreat will be held at Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Belton on Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is a chance to come to a deeper understanding of forgiveness and to experience God’s healing power. Beverly Collin, assistant director at Cedarbrake, along with The Mercy of God Prayer Team will present this retreat. Retreatants will learn that forgiveness is also about letting go of pain in order to heal. The cost is $40 and includes lunch. To register or for more information, call (254) 780-2436.

Finance Office

Special Collection money due

Please send funds from the Catholic Relief Services special collection taken up March 25-26 to the diocesan Finance Office as soon as possible. Send checks to Finance Office, Diocese of Austin, 6225 Highway 290 East, Austin 78723.

Catholic Schools Office

Catholic Night at the Round Rock Express

Saturday, Aug. 5 will be Catholic Night at the Round Rock Express. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7:05. Discounted tickets are available online: $11 for infield reserved and $5 for lawn; use coupon code: catholic. For group purchases and videoboard recognition please contact Alyssa at (512) 238-2207.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time (July 16):

For the Church community, that by faithfully receiving God’s word, our hearts may become rich and fertile soil, thus producing a rich harvest of love and service, we pray…

Por la comunidad de la Iglesia, para que, al recibir fielmente la palabra de Dios, nuestros corazones se conviertan en tierra rica y fértil, y produzca una rica cosecha de amor y servicio, oremos...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.