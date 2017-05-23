The Friday E-Pistle (May 26, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Official appointments

The following priests have been appointed as pastors or administrators effective July 3, 2017:

Rev. Victor Mayorga, pastor at Santa Teresa Parish in Bryan.

Rev. Ramon Frayna, pastor at St. Mary Parish in Hearne.

Rev. Paul Hudson, pastor at St. Mary Parish in Lampasas and Good Shepherd Mission in Lometa.

Rev. Pedro Garcia-Ramirez, pastor at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Marble Falls.

Rev. Pedro Castillo, pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Rockdale.

Rev. Jairo Lopez, pastor at St. John the Evangelist Parish in San Marcos.

Rev. Keith Koehl, pastor at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Taylor.

Rev. Ernesto Elizondo, pastor at St. Ann Parish in Somerville and Blessed Virgin Mary Mission in Old Washington-on-the-Brazos.

Rev. David Trahan, pastor at St. Mary, Church of the Assumption in West.

Rev. Craig DeYoung, administrator at Our Lady of Wisdom University Parish in San Marcos.

Rev. Jason Bonifazi, administrator at St. Mary Parish in Wimberley

Rev. Abraham Puentes Mejia, administrator at San Francisco Javier Parish in Austin and San Juan Diego Mission in Stony Point.

Also, the following administrators have been named as pastors effective July 1, 2017:

Rev. Wade Russell, pastor at St. Ferdinand Parish in Blanco and Good Shepherd Mission in Johnson City.

Rev. Uche Andeh, pastor at St. Margaret Parish in Giddings and St. Mary Mission in Pin Oak.

Transitional diaconate ordinations

We congratulate Deacons Henry Cuellar Jr., Andrew Dinh and Paul-Michael Piega who were ordained by Auxiliary Bishop Daniel E. Garcia to the Order of the Diaconate on May 20. We thank all who served and participated in the Mass and those who planned and volunteered at the reception following the Mass.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the feast of the Holy Trinity (June 11):

Most of us are familiar with John 3:16, “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.” The Trinity is divine relational love among three united but distinct persons. The Trinity reveals who we are called to be as people of God. We are called into a loving relationship with God and one another. The Trinity desires to save through restored relationship, which is salvation. Which are the relationships in our life that need work?

La mayoría de nosotros conoce la lectura de Juan 3:16, "¡Así amó Dios al mundo! Le dio al Hijo Único, para que quien cree en él no se pierda, sino que tenga vida eterna". La trinidad es amor divino de la relación entre tres unidas pero distintas personas. La Trinidad revela quiénes somos llamados a ser como personas de Dios. Estamos llamados a una relación amorosa con Dios y entre nosotros. La Trinidad desea salvar a través de la relación restaurada, la cual es la salvación ¿Cuáles son las relaciones en nuestra vida que necesitan trabajo?

Worship Office

National Hispanic Pastoral Musicians Conference

The Diocese of Austin is hosting the 10 th biennial Hispanic Pastoral Musicians Conference, entitled Misa, Música, y Misión: Cantando la Buena Nueva July 27-29 at St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School (9300 Neenah Ave, Austin, 78717). Join us to deepen your awareness of the Mass, renew your enthusiasm for excellence in ministry, learn and strengthen your skills. For liturgical musicians in the Diocese of Austin, early registration is $65 and regular registration is $80. Late registration jumps to $145. Registration includes a banquet. Registration and information is available at www.austindiocese.org/hpmc.

La Diócesis de Austin será la anfitriona de la Décima Conferencia Bienal de Músicos Pastorales Hispanos titulada Misa, Música y Misión: Cantando la Buena Nueva, los días 27-29 de Julio en la Preparatoria Católica St. Dominic Savio (9300 Neenah Ave, Austin, 78717). Únanse a nosotros para profundizar su conocimiento de la Misa, renovar su entusiasmo por la excelencia en el ministerio, aprender y fortalecer sus habilidades. Para músicos litúrgicos en la Diócesis de Austin, la inscripción temprana cuesta $65 y la inscripción regular $80. La inscripción tardía aumenta a $145. La inscripción incluye un banquete. Inscripciones e información están disponibles en www.austindiocese.org/hpmc.

Stewardship and Development

Building a Vibrant Parish Seminar

What components make up a vibrant and engaged parish community? What are some best practices that churches are using with success? How can your parish engage more people by communicating the Gospel and leading them to Christ? The Diocese of Austin invites any parish staff to attend this one-day seminar at Christ the King Parish in Belton on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch included). Click here to register online. Presented by Tracy Earl Welliver from Liturgical Publications, this seminar presents easy to understand characteristics and actions of a vibrant parish. The goal is to provide tools needed to engage and evangelize parishioners 1 percent at a time. For more information, contact Margaret Kappel at (512) 949-2444.

Finance Office

Special Collection money due

Please send funds from the Catholic Higher Education special collection taken up Feb. 11-12 to the diocesan Finance Office as soon as possible. Send checks to Finance Office, Diocese of Austin, 6225 Hwy. 290 East, Austin 78723.

Evangelization and Catechesis

Upcoming classes, training

The Office of Evangelization, Catechesis & Family Life will host a free workshop featuring representatives from two industry leaders in the production and distribution of Catholic digital programming. Whether you’re a pastor, deacon or parish catechetical leader — you’re invited to attend. Augustine Institute/Lighthouse Catholic Media and Ascension Press will be at the diocesan Pastoral Center on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Advance registration is requested: http://www.austindiocese.org/2017-aff-digital.

­­­­­­The Office of Evangelization, Catechesis & Family Life invites you to an important training to introduce the Theology of the Body as it relates to teens. "YOU. Life, Love, and the Theology of the Body" training will be June 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the diocesan Pastoral Center. "YOU" provides the tools to navigate teens through challenging topics, including gender, pornography and same-sex “marriage.” For more information or to register for the training, please click here.

The Office of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life will offer the 2017 Summer Adult Formation & Certification Program beginning June 5. All classes count for certification credit for DREs, catechists, Catholic school teachers, youth ministers, etc. All adults are welcome to attend these classes whether seeking certification or just to learn more about the faith. Please visit our webpage for more information or to register.

Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center

Desert Solitude: June 9-14

The Desert Solitude Retreat at Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Belton on June 9-14 is a silent retreat with centering prayer and daily Mass as the focus. Beverly Collin, assistant director, will lead this retreat. This is a wonderful time to come to Cedarbrake and enjoy the quiet. The cost varies: $300 (3 nights, single) or $550 (3 nights, couple); $360 (4 nights, single); or $640 (4 nights, couple); $420 (5 nights, single) or $720 (5 nights, couple). For more information, call (254) 780-2436 or visit www.cedarbrake.org.

Office of Missions

Ashes to Easter Grant Applications Available

Ashes to Easter is an annual Lenten mission project that affirms and encourages local missionary groups and other mission activities of the Diocese of Austin. Collected funds provide grants to groups and organizations to aid in their mission efforts. Groups and organizations must apply to receive funds. Applications will be accepted until July 1. Please visit Ashes to Easter for the application and more information.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the feast of the Holy Trinity (June 11):

For our parish community, that we might exemplify the loving relationship of the Holy Trinity by our own loving relationship with one another and especially with those we find difficult to love, we pray…

Por nuestra comunidad parroquial, para que podamos ser ejemplo de la relación amorosa de la Santísima Trinidad por medio de nuestras propias relaciones amorosas mutuas y especialmente con aquellos a quienes encontramos difíciles de amar, oremos...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.