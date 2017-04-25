The Friday E-Pistle (April 28, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Special Collection: May 13-14

All parishes in the Diocese of Austin are asked to take up a special collection the weekend of May 13-14 for the Trinity Dome to be completed at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. The following announcement should be read before all Masses that weekend:

Today we will participate in a national collection for the Trinity Dome to be completed the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., before its 100th anniversary. Also known as America’s Catholic Church, the National Shrine has been a century in the making, built by and for the faithful of our great nation in honor of our Blessed Mother, the patroness of the United States. Please be generous in your support of this most worthy cause.

Hoy participaremos en una colecta nacional para el Domo de la Trinidad a completar en la Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción) en Washington D.C. antes de su centésimo aniversario. También conocida como La Iglesia Católica de América, el Santuario Nacional se ha llevado un siglo en su construcción, realizada por y para los fieles de nuestra gran nación en honor de nuestra Santísima Madre, patrona de los Estados Unidos. Por favor sea generoso en su apoyo a esta valiosa causa.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the Fifth Sunday of Easter (May 14):

Jesus is in the Father and the Father is in Jesus. All that Jesus, the Word of God, does is an expression of the Father. Jesus does nothing on his own. Today’s Gospel says, “Whoever believes in me [Jesus] will do the works that I do, and will do greater…” The works of Jesus included welcoming, consoling, healing, loving, forgiving, breaking down racial and gender barriers and manifesting God’s presence in action and word. How are we doing the work of Christian discipleship? In what ways are we manifesting the presence of God?

Jesús es en el Padre y el Padre es en Jesús. Todo lo que Jesús, la Palabra de Dios, hace, es una expresión del Padre. Jesús no hace nada sólo. El Evangelio de hoy dice, "en verdad os digo: el que cree en mí, las obras que yo hago, él las hará también; y aun mayores que éstas hará..."Las obras de Jesús incluyeron el dar la bienvenida, el consolar, el sanar, el amar, el perdonar, el romper barreras raciales y de género y el manifestar la presencia de Dios de palabra y obra ¿Cómo estamos haciendo el trabajo del discipulado Cristiano? ¿De qué maneras estamos manifestando la presencia de Dios?

Stewardship and Development

Amazing Parish resources

Amazing Parish Online is a new tool for pastors and their parish leadership teams. AP Online is designed to walk parish leaders and teams through videos and exercises, giving them the tools they need to build an amazing parish. AP Online is free to use at amazingparish.org/aponline/.

Join Pat Lencioni, best-selling author and Amazing Parish co-founder, for a free 1-hour webinar “Three Mistakes Your Parish Can’t Afford” that addresses the common traits of thriving teams in parishes across North America at noon on May 4. You’ll also hear from pastors who share both from their failed efforts and the secrets they found to help them on their successful journey toward becoming amazing. Click here to register.

Catholic Services Appeal update

Thank you for your continued support and generosity to the Catholic Services Appeal. To date, we have received pledges from more than 21,100 families totaling more than $5.88 million. Parishioners are encouraged to generously support the CSA. Current parish goal reports are available online.

Canonical and Tribunal Services

Pathway to Healing workshop

The diocesan Office of Canonical and Tribunal Services will host an "Annulment: Pathway to Healing" workshop on June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in College Station. The purpose of this seminar is to help participants begin a journey in awareness of the healing process of nullity (annulment) through a straight-to-the-heart response to persons considering or already seeking a declaration of nullity. The seminar is a time for reflecting on the demise of one's marriage by taking a journey from pain and loneliness to acceptance and healing. For more information, contact Deborah Patin at (512) 949-2478. To register, visit austindiocese.org/tribunal2017.

Finance Office

Special Collection money due

Please send funds from the Holy Family special collection taken up Dec. 31-Jan. 1 to the diocesan Finance Office as soon as possible. Send checks to Finance Office, Diocese of Austin, 6225 Hwy. 290 East, Austin 78723.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the Fifth Sunday of Easter (May 14):

For our parish community, that all we do may give witness to Christ, by welcoming, loving, forgiving and serving all people we meet, we pray…

Por nuestra comunidad parroquial, para que todo lo que hagamos dé testimonio de Cristo, al dar la bienvenida, al amar, al perdonar y al servir a toda la gente que encontremos, oremos...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.