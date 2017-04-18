The Friday E-Pistle (April 21, 2017)
A message from Bishop Vásquez
Transitional diaconate ordinations
All are invited to attend the ordination of Henry Garcia Cuellar Jr., Andrew Dung Kim Dinh, and Paul-Michael Piega to the transitional diaconate, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Cedar Park.
Special Collection: April 22-23
All parishes in the Diocese of Austin are to take up a special collection the weekend of April 22-23 for Seminarians and Priest Education and Formation. The following announcement should be read before all Masses that weekend:
- To minister to a rapidly growing population, the Diocese of Austin must ensure it has an ample number of priests to celebrate the sacraments, preach God’s word and guide us on our journey with Christ. To ensure our priests are well-prepared, a man in formation will pursue a quality education in philosophy, theology and pastoral care. Seminarian education and formation in the Diocese of Austin can take many years. Financial impediments should never prevent men from responding to God’s call to the priesthood. Most financial support for priests and seminarians is made available from the Catholic Services Appeal and a Seminarian Endowment in the Catholic Foundation. However, costs far exceed income from these sources. This special collection provides additional support for this very important effort. Please be generous in your support of this most worthy cause.
- Para atender a una población en rápido crecimiento, la Diócesis de Austin debe asegurarse de contar con un amplio número de sacerdotes para celebrar los sacramentos, predicar la palabra de Dios y guiarnos en nuestro camino con Cristo. Para asegurar que nuestros sacerdotes estén bien preparados, un hombre en formación llevará a cabo una educación de calidad en filosofía, teología y cuidado pastoral. La educación y la formación de seminaristas en la Diócesis de Austin puede tardar muchos años. Impedimentos financieros no deben evitar que los hombres respondan al llamado de Dios al sacerdocio. La mayoría de la ayuda financiera para los sacerdotes y seminaristas proviene del Llamado Para Los Servicios Católicos y una Dotación para Seminaristas en la Catholic Foundation. Sin embargo, los costos exceden por mucho los ingresos provenientes de estos recursos. Ésta coleta especial provee apoyo adicional a este importante esfuerzo. Por favor sea generoso en su apoyo a esta causa tan valiosa.
Reflection question
Gospel meditation
Consider using the following meditation for the Fourth Sunday of Easter/Good Shepherd Sunday (May 7):
- In baptism and confirmation, we are united with Christ and given the grace to follow Christ in service. Every Christian has a vocation – a calling – to follow Christ employing the gifts each has been given. We come to know the voices of our family members, friends, and colleagues because of our relationship and frequent interaction. Through prayer, scripture, service, and the liturgy, we learn to recognize our Shepherds voice. We must also choose to follow His voice and ignore others who would lead us astray. To what vocation is the Shepherd calling you? Marriage, single life, priesthood, vowed religious, diaconate? How are you responding to His call?
- En el bautismo y la confirmación somos unidos a Cristo y se nos da la gracia de seguirlo en el servicio. Cada Cristiano tiene una vocación -un llamado- para seguir a Cristo empleando los dones que cada uno ha recibido. Llegamos a conocer las voces de nuestros familiares, amigos y colegas por nuestra relación y frecuente interacción. A través de la oración, escritura, servicio y la liturgia aprendemos a reconocer la voz de nuestro Pastor. Debemos también escoger seguir Su voz e ignorar otras, las cuales nos dejarían abandonados ¿A cuál vocación le está llamando el Buen Pastor? ¿Al matrimonio, la vida en soltería, el sacerdocio, la vida religiosa, el diaconado? ¿Cómo está usted respondiendo a Su llamado?
Catholic Charities of Central Texas
Utility Assistance Blitz
Catholic Charities and Atmos Energy will be holding a “Utility Assistance Blitz” at St. John Vianney Parish in Round Rock on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to account holders who have been disconnected or who are struggling to pay their Atmos Energy bills. Assistance may cover past due debt, deposits or service charges and is available to those who have received less than three “Share the Warmth” pledges in the past year. For more information, call (512) 651-6144.
Know your Rights
Catholic Charities of Central Texas, along with the Texas Here to Stay coalition, is co-hosting Know Your Rights clinics that offer free presentations and immigration consultations for individuals seeking immigration information and legal services. Volunteers and attorneys will conduct intake interviews in order to match potential clients with an appropriate organization for a consultation. Immigration clinics are scheduled for May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Lockhart and June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Taylor.
Life, Charity and Justice
Ashes to Easter
Together we provide love, hope and joy to our missionary efforts in and outside of the diocese through the Ashes to Easter Lenten Mission Campaign. Please return Lenten boxes to the parish by next Sunday. Donations can also be made online at www.lentbox.org.
Black Catholics
Courageous Conversation on Racism
Please join us for our next Courageous Conversation on Racism on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Parish in Austin. We will continue our discussion about the role faith-based communities can play in addressing institutional racism in education. Dr. Ted Gordon, the Austin Independent School District board member who represents East Austin, will be the guest speaker.
Stewardship and Development
Vibrant Parish Seminar
What components make up a vibrant and engaged parish community? What are some best practices churches are using with success? How can your parish engage more people by communicating the Gospel and leading them to Christ? The Diocese of Austin invites parish staff to attend this free one-day seminar at the Pastoral Center in Austin on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch included). Click here to register online. Presented by Liturgical Publications, this seminar discusses easy to understand characteristics and actions of a vibrant parish. The goal is to provide you with the tools needed to engage and evangelize parishioners 1 percent at a time. Space is limited. For more information, contact Margaret Kappel at (512) 949-2444.
Weekly notes
Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request
Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the Fourth Sunday of Easter/Good Shepherd Sunday (May 7):
- For the newly baptized and all of us as disciples of Christ, may we be faithful to the voice of the Good Shepherd as he leads us to follow where he has already been, we pray…
- Por los recién bautizados y por todos nosotros como discípulos de Cristo, para que seamos fieles a la voz del Buen Pastor mientras que Él nos guía hacia donde Él ya ha estado, oremos...
Blessings and congratulations to …
The following priests on the anniversary of their ordination during the month of May:
- Rev. Sushil Ekka, IMS, May 4, 1996
- Rev. Bruce Nieli, CSP, May 5, 1973
- Rev. Kirby Garner, May 7, 1977
- Rev. Don Loftin, May 7, 1994
- Rev. Gonzalo Ferrer, May 9, 1981
- Rev. Angelo Bertini, May 12, 1973
- Rev. Jayaraju Polishetty, May 12, 2009
- Rev. Charles Kullmann, CSP, May 13, 1978
- Rev. Richard Sparks, CSP, May 13, 1978
- Rev. Lawrence Rice, CSP, May 13, 1989
- Rev. Walter Dhanwar, IMS, May 13, 1991
- Rev. Msgr. Joe Nguyen, May 14, 1968
- Rev. Jim Robertson, May 14, 1977
- Rev. Greg Romanski, May 14, 1977
- Rev. Vincent Romuald, SRC, May 15, 1999
- Rev. Msgr. Isidore Rozycki, May 18, 1968
- Rev. Albert Ruiz, May 19, 1973
- Rev. Ruben Patino, CSP, May 19, 1979
- Rev. Ranjan Cletus, May 19, 1984
- Rev. Richard Andre, CSP, May 19, 2012
- Rev. Fred Chalupa, May 20, 1973
- Rev. Rakshaganathan Selvaraj, May 20, 1994
- Rev. Jim Evans, May 21, 1994
- Rev. Ed Koharchik, May 21, 2005
- Rev. Msgr. Louis Pavlicek, May 22, 1971
- Rev. Msgr. Boleslaus Zientek, May 23, 1959
- Rev. Tom Chamberlain, May 23, 1970
- Rev. David Williams, May 23, 1998
- Rev. Msgr. Benedict Zientek, May 24, 1958
- Rev. Keith Koehl, May 24, 1997
- Rev. Jimmy Hsu, CSP, May 24, 2014
- Rev. Ray Dowling, May 25, 1961
- Rev. Msgr. John Malinowski, May 25, 1963
- Rev. Msgr. Louis Wozniak, May 26, 1951
- Most Rev. John McCarthy, May 26, 1956
- Rev. Msgr. Lonnie Urban, May 27, 1967
- Rev. Hilario Guajardo, May 27, 1989
- Rev. Thomas Hanus, May 28, 1966
- Rev. Edwin Kagoo, May 28, 1980
- Most Rev. Daniel Garcia, May 28, 1988
- Rev. Dariusz Ziebowicz, SDS, May 28, 1988
- Rev. Msgr. Frank Miller, May 29, 1954
- Rev. Adrian Chishimba, May 29, 2010
- Rev. Charlie Garza, May 29, 2010
- Rev. Mark Hamlet, May 29, 2010
- Rev. John Kim, May 29, 2010
- Rev. Matthew Kinney, May 29, 2010
- Rev. Wade Russell, May 29, 2010
- Rev. Steve Sauser, May 29, 2010
- Rev. Msgr. Elmer Holtman, May 30, 1964
- Rev. Peter McCabe, May 30, 1970
- Rev. John Boiko, May 30, 1987
- Rev. Ed Karasek, May 30, 1987
- Rev. Sang Lee, May 30, 1992
- Rev. Msgr. Victor Goertz, May 31, 1952
- Rev. Leonard Leddy, May 31, 1959
- Very Rev. Juan Carlos Lopez, May 31, 2003
- Rev. Rafael Padilla Valdes, May 31, 2003
- Rev. Bradford Hernandez Arriaga, May 31, 2008
- Very Rev. Daniel Liu, May 31, 2008
- Very Rev. Nock Russell, May 31, 2008
Ethics and Integrity in Ministry
EIM Workshop
Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.
EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.