The Friday E-Pistle (April 21, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Transitional diaconate ordinations

All are invited to attend the ordination of Henry Garcia Cuellar Jr., Andrew Dung Kim Dinh, and Paul-Michael Piega to the transitional diaconate, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Cedar Park.

Special Collection: April 22-23

All parishes in the Diocese of Austin are to take up a special collection the weekend of April 22-23 for Seminarians and Priest Education and Formation. The following announcement should be read before all Masses that weekend:

To minister to a rapidly growing population, the Diocese of Austin must ensure it has an ample number of priests to celebrate the sacraments, preach God’s word and guide us on our journey with Christ. To ensure our priests are well-prepared, a man in formation will pursue a quality education in philosophy, theology and pastoral care. Seminarian education and formation in the Diocese of Austin can take many years. Financial impediments should never prevent men from responding to God’s call to the priesthood. Most financial support for priests and seminarians is made available from the Catholic Services Appeal and a Seminarian Endowment in the Catholic Foundation. However, costs far exceed income from these sources. This special collection provides additional support for this very important effort. Please be generous in your support of this most worthy cause.

Para atender a una población en rápido crecimiento, la Diócesis de Austin debe asegurarse de contar con un amplio número de sacerdotes para celebrar los sacramentos, predicar la palabra de Dios y guiarnos en nuestro camino con Cristo. Para asegurar que nuestros sacerdotes estén bien preparados, un hombre en formación llevará a cabo una educación de calidad en filosofía, teología y cuidado pastoral. La educación y la formación de seminaristas en la Diócesis de Austin puede tardar muchos años. Impedimentos financieros no deben evitar que los hombres respondan al llamado de Dios al sacerdocio. La mayoría de la ayuda financiera para los sacerdotes y seminaristas proviene del Llamado Para Los Servicios Católicos y una Dotación para Seminaristas en la Catholic Foundation. Sin embargo, los costos exceden por mucho los ingresos provenientes de estos recursos. Ésta coleta especial provee apoyo adicional a este importante esfuerzo. Por favor sea generoso en su apoyo a esta causa tan valiosa.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the Fourth Sunday of Easter/Good Shepherd Sunday (May 7):

In baptism and confirmation, we are united with Christ and given the grace to follow Christ in service. Every Christian has a vocation – a calling – to follow Christ employing the gifts each has been given. We come to know the voices of our family members, friends, and colleagues because of our relationship and frequent interaction. Through prayer, scripture, service, and the liturgy, we learn to recognize our Shepherds voice. We must also choose to follow His voice and ignore others who would lead us astray. To what vocation is the Shepherd calling you? Marriage, single life, priesthood, vowed religious, diaconate? How are you responding to His call?

En el bautismo y la confirmación somos unidos a Cristo y se nos da la gracia de seguirlo en el servicio. Cada Cristiano tiene una vocación -un llamado- para seguir a Cristo empleando los dones que cada uno ha recibido. Llegamos a conocer las voces de nuestros familiares, amigos y colegas por nuestra relación y frecuente interacción. A través de la oración, escritura, servicio y la liturgia aprendemos a reconocer la voz de nuestro Pastor. Debemos también escoger seguir Su voz e ignorar otras, las cuales nos dejarían abandonados ¿A cuál vocación le está llamando el Buen Pastor? ¿Al matrimonio, la vida en soltería, el sacerdocio, la vida religiosa, el diaconado? ¿Cómo está usted respondiendo a Su llamado?

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Utility Assistance Blitz

Catholic Charities and Atmos Energy will be holding a “Utility Assistance Blitz” at St. John Vianney Parish in Round Rock on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to account holders who have been disconnected or who are struggling to pay their Atmos Energy bills. Assistance may cover past due debt, deposits or service charges and is available to those who have received less than three “Share the Warmth” pledges in the past year. For more information, call (512) 651-6144.

Know your Rights

Catholic Charities of Central Texas, along with the Texas Here to Stay coalition, is co-hosting Know Your Rights clinics that offer free presentations and immigration consultations for individuals seeking immigration information and legal services. Volunteers and attorneys will conduct intake interviews in order to match potential clients with an appropriate organization for a consultation. Immigration clinics are scheduled for May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Lockhart and June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Taylor.

Life, Charity and Justice

Ashes to Easter

Together we provide love, hope and joy to our missionary efforts in and outside of the diocese through the Ashes to Easter Lenten Mission Campaign. Please return Lenten boxes to the parish by next Sunday. Donations can also be made online at www.lentbox.org.

Black Catholics

Courageous Conversation on Racism

Please join us for our next Courageous Conversation on Racism on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Parish in Austin. We will continue our discussion about the role faith-based communities can play in addressing institutional racism in education. Dr. Ted Gordon, the Austin Independent School District board member who represents East Austin, will be the guest speaker.

Stewardship and Development

Vibrant Parish Seminar

What components make up a vibrant and engaged parish community? What are some best practices churches are using with success? How can your parish engage more people by communicating the Gospel and leading them to Christ? The Diocese of Austin invites parish staff to attend this free one-day seminar at the Pastoral Center in Austin on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch included). Click here to register online. Presented by Liturgical Publications, this seminar discusses easy to understand characteristics and actions of a vibrant parish. The goal is to provide you with the tools needed to engage and evangelize parishioners 1 percent at a time. Space is limited. For more information, contact Margaret Kappel at (512) 949-2444.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the Fourth Sunday of Easter/Good Shepherd Sunday (May 7):

For the newly baptized and all of us as disciples of Christ, may we be faithful to the voice of the Good Shepherd as he leads us to follow where he has already been, we pray…

Por los recién bautizados y por todos nosotros como discípulos de Cristo, para que seamos fieles a la voz del Buen Pastor mientras que Él nos guía hacia donde Él ya ha estado, oremos...



Blessings and congratulations to …

The following priests on the anniversary of their ordination during the month of May:

Rev. Sushil Ekka, IMS, May 4, 1996

Rev. Bruce Nieli, CSP, May 5, 1973

Rev. Kirby Garner, May 7, 1977

Rev. Don Loftin, May 7, 1994

Rev. Gonzalo Ferrer, May 9, 1981

Rev. Angelo Bertini, May 12, 1973

Rev. Jayaraju Polishetty, May 12, 2009

Rev. Charles Kullmann, CSP, May 13, 1978

Rev. Richard Sparks, CSP, May 13, 1978

Rev. Lawrence Rice, CSP, May 13, 1989

Rev. Walter Dhanwar, IMS, May 13, 1991

Rev. Msgr. Joe Nguyen, May 14, 1968

Rev. Jim Robertson, May 14, 1977

Rev. Greg Romanski, May 14, 1977

Rev. Vincent Romuald, SRC, May 15, 1999

Rev. Msgr. Isidore Rozycki, May 18, 1968

Rev. Albert Ruiz, May 19, 1973

Rev. Ruben Patino, CSP, May 19, 1979

Rev. Ranjan Cletus, May 19, 1984

Rev. Richard Andre, CSP, May 19, 2012

Rev. Fred Chalupa, May 20, 1973

Rev. Rakshaganathan Selvaraj, May 20, 1994

Rev. Jim Evans, May 21, 1994

Rev. Ed Koharchik, May 21, 2005

Rev. Msgr. Louis Pavlicek, May 22, 1971

Rev. Msgr. Boleslaus Zientek, May 23, 1959

Rev. Tom Chamberlain, May 23, 1970

Rev. David Williams, May 23, 1998

Rev. Msgr. Benedict Zientek, May 24, 1958

Rev. Keith Koehl, May 24, 1997

Rev. Jimmy Hsu, CSP, May 24, 2014

Rev. Ray Dowling, May 25, 1961

Rev. Msgr. John Malinowski, May 25, 1963

Rev. Msgr. Louis Wozniak, May 26, 1951

Most Rev. John McCarthy, May 26, 1956

Rev. Msgr. Lonnie Urban, May 27, 1967

Rev. Hilario Guajardo, May 27, 1989

Rev. Thomas Hanus, May 28, 1966

Rev. Edwin Kagoo, May 28, 1980

Most Rev. Daniel Garcia, May 28, 1988

Rev. Dariusz Ziebowicz, SDS, May 28, 1988

Rev. Msgr. Frank Miller, May 29, 1954

Rev. Adrian Chishimba, May 29, 2010

Rev. Charlie Garza, May 29, 2010

Rev. Mark Hamlet, May 29, 2010

Rev. John Kim, May 29, 2010

Rev. Matthew Kinney, May 29, 2010

Rev. Wade Russell, May 29, 2010

Rev. Steve Sauser, May 29, 2010

Rev. Msgr. Elmer Holtman, May 30, 1964

Rev. Peter McCabe, May 30, 1970

Rev. John Boiko, May 30, 1987

Rev. Ed Karasek, May 30, 1987

Rev. Sang Lee, May 30, 1992

Rev. Msgr. Victor Goertz, May 31, 1952

Rev. Leonard Leddy, May 31, 1959

Very Rev. Juan Carlos Lopez, May 31, 2003

Rev. Rafael Padilla Valdes, May 31, 2003

Rev. Bradford Hernandez Arriaga, May 31, 2008

Very Rev. Daniel Liu, May 31, 2008

Very Rev. Nock Russell, May 31, 2008

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.