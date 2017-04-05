The Friday E-Pistle (April 7, 2017)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Easter message

As we celebrate the Lord Jesus’ Passion, Death and Resurrection, may we experience new life, and may the Easter season bring all of us continued joy. Know that I am praying for you, and I ask that you remember me in your prayers.

Advocacy Day

I would like to extend my thanks to all those who participated in Catholic Advocacy Day on April 4 at the Texas Capitol, particularly the young people from our Catholic schools. The turnout from across the state was excellent. The bishops of Texas had open conversations with the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House.

Office closings

Diocesan offices will close on Holy Thursday, April 13, at noon. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 a.m.

E-Pistle schedule

The Friday E-Pistle will not be published on Good Friday, April 14. The next edition of the E-Pistle will be published on April 21.

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the Second Sunday of Easter (April 23):

Today Jesus breaks through the fear of the disciples and sends them as apostles. On Good Friday, Jesus “handed over his Spirit” and now gives his Spirit commissioning his disciples to carry on the mission God, his Father, had given Him. Through the Holy Spirit, the disciples become agents or sacraments of Christ’s presence. Like Thomas, at times, we seem courageous but in truth fear and doubt. Jesus comes to Thomas and us, giving us faith to proclaim, “My Lord and my God!” How is the Risen Lord present in your life? Where does Jesus' presence confront your doubt? To whom is Jesus sending you to bring the Good News of God’s love?

Hoy Jesús rompe el miedo de los discípulos y los manda al mundo como apóstoles. En Viernes Santo, Jesús "les dio su Espíritu" y ahora da su Espíritu ordenando a sus discípulos que lleven a cabo la misión que Dios, su Padre, le ha dado a Él. A través del Espíritu Santo, los discípulos se convierten en agentes o sacramentos de la presencia de Cristo. Como Tomás, a veces, parecemos valientes pero en realidad tememos y dudamos. Jesús viene a Tomás y a nosotros, dándonos fe para proclamar "¡Señor mío y Dios mío!" ¿Cómo está el Señor Resucitado presente en su vida? ¿Dónde es que la presencia de Jesús confronta sus dudas? ¿A quién le pide Jesús que lleve usted la Buena Nueva del amor de Dios?

Consider using the following meditation for the Third Sunday of Easter (April 30):

Like the two disciples in today’s Gospel, do you recognize Jesus in the breaking of the bread? To be Catholic is to accept that Jesus is present in the Eucharist: body, blood, soul and divinity. Like the disciples, does your heart burn within you when you hear His word so that you desire to receive the True Presence of Christ?

Como los dos discípulos del Evangelio de hoy, ¿usted reconoce a Jesús en el partir del pan? Ser Católico es aceptar que Jesús está presente en la Eucaristía: cuerpo, sangre, alma y divinidad. Como a los discípulos, ¿su corazón arde cuando escucha Su palabra de modo que desea recibir la Verdadera Presencia de Cristo?

Stewardship and Development

Catholic Services Appeal update

Thank you for your continued support and generosity to the Catholic Services Appeal. To date, we have received pledges from more than 20,800 families totaling more than $5.8 million. Parishioners are encouraged to generously support the CSA.

Current parish goal reports are available online.

Vibrant Parish Seminar

What components make up a vibrant and engaged parish community? What are some best practices churches are using with success? How can your parish engage more people by communicating the Gospel and leading them to Christ? The Diocese of Austin invites parish staff to attend this free one-day seminar at the Pastoral Center in Austin on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (lunch included). Click here to register online. Presented by Liturgical Publications this seminar presents easy to understand characteristics and actions of a vibrant parish. The goal is to provide you with the tools needed to engage and evangelize parishioners 1 percent at a time. Space is limited. For more information, contact Margaret Kappel at (512) 949-2444.

Weekly notes

Pope Francis' prayer intention

Please consider Pope Francis' prayer intention for the month of April:

That young people may respond generously to their vocations and seriously consider offering themselves to God in the priesthood or consecrated life ...

Por que los jóvenes respondan generosamente a sus vocaciones y consideren seriamente ofrecerse a sí mismos a Dios en el sacerdocio o la vida consagrada...

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the Second Sunday of Easter (April 23):

For the newly baptized and all of us as disciples of Christ, may we confidently proclaim Christ as Lord in our daily lives, we pray…

Por los recién bautizados y por todos nosotros para wue, como discípulos de Cristo, proclamemos con confianza a Cristo como Señor en nuestras vidas diarias, oremos...

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the Third Sunday of Easter (April 30):

For a greater belief in the True Presence of the Eucharist and a more fervent participation in the Eucharistic celebration – the Mass.

Por una mayor creencia en la Verdadera Presencia de la Eucaristía y una más ferviente participación en la celebración Eucarística - la Misa.

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the EIM Workshop schedule and to Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, including instructions on how to login to your EIM account, click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office in coordination with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies; other staff members should work with their EIM site administrator regarding workshop requests. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.