Homily: 2017 MLK Mass at St. Mary Cathedral

The following is the prepared text of the homily given by the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Auxiliary Bishop Joseph N. Perry at the Diocese of Austin’s MLK Mass at St. Mary Cathedral on Jan. 15, 2017:

“A Catholic Perspective on Dr. King’s Contribution to Social Justice”

The term “social justice” is thrown around frequently in popular parlance. I think we know something of what it means.

From a Catholic perspective, social justice refers to that which is due every person by reason of being a human being, that which is commonly enjoyed by everyone else without favoritism. Social justice speaks to equality in treatment and should we fall short, justice demands righting the situation. This “that which is due every person” we refer to means all and everything that gives dignity and respect to a person. The test is carrying it out in practice.

The social justice teaching of the Catholic Church is a subset of the moral teaching of the Church that relates to requirements of the common good. This “common good” is a concept that arises from natural law and natural reason, what is in accord with the nature of being human and thereby every human being called to respond to the Creator and His laws. In this the Church wishes to help form consciences and to stimulate greater insight into the authentic requirements of relating to one another indiscriminately. Given the brokenness of the human condition, social justice is an essential task which every generation must take up anew.

For certain, the notions of social justice and the common good are challenging concepts in our hearing being a culture as we are bred on the secular notions of privacy, free choice and free enterprise – what is good for me vs. what is good for us; what is good for the community.

Social justice is a relatively new term. Several generations ago the term was not part of our common vocabulary. Appreciating the dignity and inalienable rights of every person has been a learning experience and a test of our democratic experiment. Today, we have laws that try to spell it out and when there’s disagreement or someone feels aggrieved or someone feels robbed of their rights the rubrics of social justice are given their test in the courts. As it is, court rooms are the most popular gathering spaces in American life.

Away from the political sphere within which the Church decidedly takes no role, the Church sees herself duty bound to offer through the purification of reason and through ethical formation her own specific contribution towards understanding the requirements of justice.

It is not clear from his biography if Martin Luther King was inspired by the Catholic Church’s highly developed social justice doctrine. It is clear that he used social justice’ messages found in the biblical prophets, the prophet Amos in particular. And, perhaps, the Catholic Church’s social doctrine was eclipsed back then largely by manifestation of contrary behavior on part of some Church members and institutions such that the question is genuinely posed today whether the average Catholic in the pew is impressed or not by the Church’s social teaching – whether the average Catholic shapes their attitudes by principals of social justice teaching.

II

Visiting Washington DC recently, I stopped to see the Martin Luther King monument on the National Mall that was dedicated back in 2011. It was early evening when I arrived and already dark outside. Luckily, I missed the crowds and limited parking spaces so I could spend some reflective moments at the place. It was a chilly December evening.

The monument is well lit. Upon entering, one walks past lengthy granite panels, right and left, upon which are etched 14 quotes from King’s sermons and speeches. Then, suddenly, the 30 foot high Egyptian-sphinx-like sculpture of King overpowers you. It is a remarkable likeness of King carved by Lei Yixin, the celebrated sculptor from the People’s Republic of China. King is featured dressed in suit and tie standing majestically with his arms crossed looking out into the distance over Washington’s Potomac River.

Other visitors arriving that night to see the King monument noticeably were white, black and Asian. People tended to linger on the site in hushed silence with their gaze locked on the colossal statue taking pictures with their cameras and cell phones.

Martin Luther King has finally taken his place among the nation’s presidential greats who have monumental shrines around the National Mall – men like Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson. Martin Luther King Jr, champion for racial tolerance in this country, is now a colossal visual icon witnessing to what was a protracted suffering period for this democracy. This monument is symbolic of King’s permanent place in the consciousness of the American nation – his place in the pages of honored history that has been slow and begrudgingly acknowledged.

American discourse uses the term civil rights instead of the term social justice. American legal discourse steers clear of any religious notions of justice. Martin Luther King had to confront this battle of ideology throughout his witness. King chose the bible over legal wrangling.

It has taken time for the nation to reflect upon the civil rights struggle that wreaked so much havoc and bloodshed on this country some sixty years ago and still leaves us, amidst an unsettled social agenda, saddled with disturbing incidents and with troubling after-thoughts.

III

It is no coincidence that the Civil Rights struggle in this country had as its Moses, a minister of the Gospel. Ultimately, Civil Rights were won by lead of the church and the Baptist church in particular. Martin Luther King leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire as well as to rankle the minds and hearts of rank-and-file citizens, believers and unbelievers alike. While a stroke of the pen gave us the laws, something else was going on as undercurrent stirred by the evangelical message. We question whether the nation could have achieved a charter document for civil rights in 1964 on its own without the message and actions of the church in the person of Dr. King.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson in remarks recently to the Chicago Sun Times (1 Jan2008) said: “(King) … held no political office. He amassed no great financial wealth. He led neither military forces nor global corporations … we remember King because he helped to lead a great movement. His armies were committed but unarmed, engaged but dedicated to non-violence. King’s greatness came from his faith, - the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

President Obama highlighted the uniqueness of King’s qualifications by saying at the dedication of the King monument there in Washington: “In this place (King) will stand for all time among monuments to those who fathered this nation and those who defended it; a black preacher with no official rank or title who somehow gave voice to our deepest dreams and our most lasting ideals; a man who stirred our conscience and thereby helped make our union more perfect …”

Martin Luther King took the Holy Scriptures and applied them to, what the celebrated historian of PBS, Henry Louis Gates Jr calls, the stigma of blackness we labor under. King appealed to the hearts of men and women of all stripes to confront the visual and emotional dissonance they experience when a person of dark complexion enters their space… this by use of prophetic cadences of his own and those of the biblical prophets. In this he summoned the nation to a conversion while preaching the futility of our direction as a country premised on racial demarcation.

We try to capture the depth of King’s spirit and legacy each year this way. Speakers punctuate his leadership as a great leader at an awful time, a Christian minister who took the Word of God and pricked the conscience of the nation reminding us that we were effectively living in the Dark Ages as regards race relations. Yet, King was not only fighting for blacks. His great heart imagined the rights of all persons, white, black, brown, Asian or…

There is still work to be done. But, in the meantime, King shored-up the job description of the Christian Church and its Christians. Dr. King put the Church on the front lines.

The Church is a source of healing and hope for people. You and I believe this. We continue to need from the Church prophets and agents of reconciliation, individuals and groups, laity and clergy who make it their responsibility to bring people together despite stubborn differences, false perceptions and persistent stereotypes that would guarantee walls of separation. These tasks continue to be the heart of the social mission of Church in our society.

The term “justice” is a biblically rich idea long before secular society caught on to its fundamental meaning in the human community. Witness to its frequent mention in the book of psalms and in the campaigns of the Hebrew prophets. Justice the virtue seems so elusive the wisdom literature of the bible begs God to intervene and give it to us for we cannot give it to ourselves seemingly or don’t want to.

The Church’s voice, strong in instances, muted in others, has not been thoroughly heard on the topic of race relations. Social Justice has indeed been the most difficult subject to get across in the pulpits of our churches because the Gospel, authentically proclaimed and preached, attempts to invade our most jealously guarded freedoms, choices and prejudices. Opportunity in America is available largely along lines of race and personal advantage while leaving behind disproportionate numbers of people of color, intensifying fear and judgment laid against them and the poor and disadvantaged among us.

In the purely secular sphere, social justice can be seen a sub-script of Civil Rights in that significant numbers of people lose out on their rights by their economic condition that runs along racial lines. Civil rights must somehow be reconciled with the reasoning associated with an understanding of human rights. What rights exist for poor people to be relieved of their plight – is a serious question for the day. In so many of our cities, entrenched segregation and joblessness breeding poverty and all the associate ills of chemical abuse and crime that result are among our nation’s largest social problems. Where is social justice to be found in these cities when social indifference guarantees that these problems are hardly if ever solved? Our notions of privacy and advantage seem to pull us away from an imagination and a willingness to find solutions, let alone supply the financial wherewithal to infuse social services that would lift people out of their misery who otherwise cannot do it themselves.

Signs of retrenchment are subtle, usually seen in the arena of private choice that often results in the crafting and maintenance of separate space. The separation of the races in this country does not strike many as an anomaly, but rather is justified as a legitimate option we have in a land of freedom. Despite open housing legislation and the desegregation of institutions and of the work place, when people of color encroach on a neighborhood, whites in due time pick up and move elsewhere. This separate space is glaringly obvious beginning with our churches on Sunday.

I remember as a young priest concelebrating mass with the auxiliary bishop of our archdiocese in one of the suburban parishes. I forget the occasion. But the good bishop started mass by making the sign of the cross and commencing with the penitential rite he proceeded to say: “Amidst acknowledgment of our sins and failings we recognize today that we are an incomplete gathering of the Church in that, and I observe, there are no people of color worshipping with us. We are the church but an incomplete one today. Let us acknowledge that and beg pardon!” The bishop’s unusual invitation caught the worshippers by surprise including me… it was something to think about…the rest of Mass.

There seems to be new calls for this racial separation echoed most recently in the actions of high school students scribbling racist sayings on bathroom walls in their schools and sending racist statements viral over the Internet. What is it that young people are picking up from the adults in their lives?

Considering white-flight - there is something about this social musical-chairs that is fundamentally antithetical to principles of Christian community and deeply troubling to the historicity of the social gospel we have been elucidating, timidly and resoundingly in our churches since the 1940s.

By the example of Martin Luther King, we confess the church has the most persuasive voice appealing to the moral fibers of materially advantaged Americans. The Gospel rescues us from barriers that would prevent us from creating some semblance of the kingdom here so we can see it in the hereafter. The Gospel, the churches’ most effective tool for improving relations among peoples, redeems the broken human situation. This human brokenness, of its nature, surfaces saints and martyrs, scoundrels and sinners. For without doubt, the love of neighbor ethic taught by Jesus Christ is a profound dialectic.

So, by Martin Luther King’s lead, it has little to do with politics, laws, and courtrooms for redress of rights even though this is where it ended up. It has everything to do with a fine tuning of the moral fiber of our democracy. One wonders, had there not been a Martin Luther King, civil rights, human rights, more than likely, would have been much delayed for us. Majority society did not reason to equal rights on its own. After the groan of 400 some years it took the evangelical message of a Baptist minister to keep people disturbed in their sleep. Some got up from their sleep and took to the streets in response to physically assault the demonstrators and scream hateful epithets at them.

Our Christian marking in baptism sends each of us forth to do something for God and his kingdom. We the baptized, we who profess the gospel of Jesus Christ, recognize this same gospel carries the power for moral and social revolution in kingdom terms. We just recoil in face of the price of the witness. We marvel at Martin Luther King’s payment of the price. But the price tag hangs on each and every church of the Christian dispensation in this nation. And the price is expensive.

IV

We all have suffered in some way with our journey to and our sojourn in this land of the free. Whatever our ethnic or racial heritage, we all have stories to share of hurt and discrimination for who we are, the language we speak and the culture that bred us. Our suffering stories differ in nuance but our tears are the same. If we could come together in the same room and share our stories we would find that we have much in common.

From this day, make sure you bestow freedom upon others so that no person, white, brown or black or Asian or whatever will ever have to suffer as our parents and grandparents and great grandparents suffered under segregation and discrimination laws and hatred and its practices in this country. Clearly, there is no freedom in the land when any group of persons lacks freedom.

Ultimately, we Christians know that no kingdom on earth, no politics, no legislation can supply us with the freedom and dignity that is our birthright as children of God. We merely hope for some echo of this message, some manifestation of dignity and freedom enjoyed by the children of earth. We are people of hope. And Martin Luther King Jr did much to give us reasons to hope.

It is our faith that God has freed us in Christ. We celebrate that freedom each time we imbibe His Word and His body and blood.

That which still needs to be changed – the residuals of the social justice struggle - the persistent killings of young black men, the lack of hope and despair turned on one another, the poison of the drug trade in our neighborhoods, schools of inferior quality, prisons filled with black and Hispanic men, disproportionate rates of strokes, heart attacks and diabetes and mental illness– are all indications that some things are no better than when King was around. The black man, in particular, is still the poorest American – walled in by the stigma of his skin color and his poverty. The law pronounces him equal abstractly but his conditions of life are still far from equal.

The history of America is full of pathos and glory, accomplishment and mistake. As Christians imbibing this great democracy we must continue by the quality of our Christian witness to redeem past mistakes, unfortunate attitudes, vile behavior, suffering and death. Much more needs to be done so that every man, woman and child in America can live free of skepticism, bias and rejection. For certain groups of people in this country this has been their whole story.

2017 Diocese of Austin

Bishop Joseph N Perry