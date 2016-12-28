The Friday E-Pistle (Dec. 30, 2016)

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time (Jan. 15):

“Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world.” We hear a very similar version of this in every Mass. Our Gospel today tells us the role of John the Baptist was to make known Jesus, the Lamb of God.” Who has helped you to recognize Christ in your life? How does your life direct others to Christ?

"Este es el Cordero de Dios, el que quita los pecados del mundo" Escuchamos una versión muy similar de esto en cada Misa. Nuestro Evangelio hoy nos dice que el papel de Juan el Bautista iba a ser el de dar a conocer a Jesús, el Cordero de Dios. "¿Quién le ha ayudado a reconocer a Cristo en su vida? ¿Cómo es que su vida dirige a otros a Cristo?"

Stewardship and Development

Catholic Services Appeal update

Thank you for your continued support and generosity to the Catholic Services Appeal. To date, we have received pledges from more than 17,400 families totaling more than $4.7 million. Parishioners are encouraged to generously support the CSA.

Current parish goal reports are available on the diocesan website.

Weekly notes

Pope Francis’ prayer request

Please consider Pope Francis’ prayer request for January:

That all Christians may be faithful to the Lord’s teaching by striving with prayer and fraternal charity to restore ecclesial communion and by collaborating to meet the challenges facing humanity.

Por todos los cristianos, para que, fieles a las enseñanzas del Señor, contribuyan con la oración y la caridad fraterna, a restablecer la plena comunión eclesial, colaborando para responder a los desafíos actuales de la humanidad.

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the feast of the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time (Jan. 8):

That the members of the Church may come to recognize the “Lamb of God” more fully each day and reveal him to others by our lives of faith, we pray…

Por que los miembros de la Iglesia lleguemos a reconocer al "Cordero de Dios" más plenamente cada día y lo revelemos a los otros a través de nuestras vidas de fe, oremos...

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the workshop schedule and Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Instructions are provided in case you do not recall how to login to your EIM account. Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, please click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office, coordinating with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies. Staff of any site wishing to host a workshop should coordinate with their EIM site administrator. If the site administrator has arranged workshop details with a facilitator, then an email to the EIM office with those details is sufficient to request a workshop; otherwise workshop requests should be made by the site administrator using the Workshop Request Table. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.