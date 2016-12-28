National Migration Week: Jan. 8-14

For nearly a half century, the Catholic Church in the U.S. has celebrated National Migration Week, which is an opportunity for the Church to reflect on the circumstances confronting migrants, including immigrants, refugees, children and victims and survivors of human trafficking. The theme for National Migration Week 2017 draws attention to Pope Francis' call to create a culture of encounter, and in doing so to look beyond our own needs and wants to those of others around us. In the homily given at his first Pentecost as pope, he emphasized the importance of encounter in the Christian faith: "For me this word is very important. Encounter with others. Why? Because faith is an encounter with Jesus, and we must do what Jesus does: encounter others."

With respect to migrants, too often in our contemporary culture we fail to encounter them as persons, and instead look at them as others. We do not take the time to engage migrants in a meaningful way, but remain aloof to their presence and suspicious of their intentions. During this National Migration Week, let us all take the opportunity to engage migrants as children of God who are worthy of our attention and support.

Please download the National Migration Week Toolkit.

Prayer Resources

Please download a digital copy of the National Migration Week 2017 Prayer Card.

Use this collection of prayers for use in your National Migration Week celebrations.

This sample homily can be used to help frame a message to parishioners on migration and its longstanding significance in the Church's moral tradition.

Please use these petitions at your National Migration Week Mass, or during any celebration that reflects on the situation confronting migrants.

The NMW 2017 prayer card and poster are available for order at the USCCB Store.