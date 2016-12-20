The Friday E-Pistle (Dec. 23, 2016)

A message from Bishop Vásquez

Priestly Life and Formation Committee

Bishop Vásquez has appointed the following priests as members of the Priestly Life and Formation Committee, effective Jan. 1, 2017:

Rev. Luis Alberto Cáceres

Rev. Alex Caudillo

Rev. Carlo Benjamin Magnaye, MF

Rev. Tom Reitmeyer

Rev. Jairo Sandoval Pliego

They join other members who are continuing to serve on the committee:

Very Rev. Michael O’Connor, Chairman

Rev. Matthew Kinney

Very Rev. Juan Carlos Lopez

Very Rev. Tim Nolt

Rev. Le-Minh Pham

Bishop Vásquez thanks the following priests who will be going off the committee for their service:

Rev. Charlie Garza

Rev. Victor Mayorga

Rev. Kevin Rai

Reflection question

Gospel meditation

Consider using the following meditation for the feast of the Epiphany (Jan. 8):

What are we seeking? Power, honor, pleasure? Security, happiness, love? How successful have we been in our search? Are we left still searching for more? Enlightened by the star, the magi journeyed in search of the newborn King of the Jews. Once they found him they worshipped Jesus and offered their gifts. Is our journey to find the fullness of Christ in our lives? What star are we following?

¿Qué buscamos? ¿Poder, honor, placer? ¿Seguridad, felicidad, amor? Qué tan exitosos hemos sido en nuestra búsqueda? ¿Todavía estamos buscando más? Iluminados por la estrella, los magos viajaron en búsqueda del Rey de los Judíos recién nacido. Una vez que encontraron a Jesús lo adoraron y le ofrecieron sus regalos, ¿es nuestro viaje para encontrar la totalidad de Cristo en nuestras vidas? ¿Qué estrella estamos siguiendo?

Stewardship and Development

Catholic Services Appeal update

Thank you for your continued support and generosity to the Catholic Services Appeal. To date, we have received pledges from more than 16,100 families totaling more than $4.3 million. Parishioners are encouraged to generously support the CSA.

An updated parish goal report is now available.

Weekly notes

Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request

Please consider Bishop Vásquez’ prayer request for the feast of the Epiphany (Jan. 8):

That we the Church, may be a radiant light to the nations, leading all people to Christ, we pray …

Por que nosotros, la Iglesia, seamos luz radiante para las naciones, guiando a toda la gente a Cristo, oremos...

Christmas Eve Mass on television

ABC affiliates will air Christmas Eve Mass. The Mass is being recorded in Buffalo, New York. KVUE in Austin will air the Mass at 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve. KXXV (KRHD) in the Waco/Temple/Bryan area will air the mass at 10:35 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Ethics and Integrity in Ministry

EIM Workshop

Click here to login to your EIM account in order to find the workshop schedule and Sign Up for a Workshop (bottom right of your account page). Instructions are provided in case you do not recall how to login to your EIM account. Please contact your parish or Catholic school EIM site administrator if you need assistance or if you do not have Internet access. For general information about EIM workshops, please click here.

EIM Workshops are scheduled by the EIM Office, coordinating with the EIM site administrator at parishes, schools and other diocesan agencies. Staff of any site wishing to host a workshop should coordinate with their EIM site administrator. If the site administrator has arranged workshop details with a facilitator, then an email to the EIM office with those details is sufficient to request a workshop; otherwise workshop requests should be made by the site administrator using the Workshop Request Table. EIM site administrators may direct inquiries about EIM workshop scheduling to Emily Hurlimann in the EIM Office at (512) 949-2447.