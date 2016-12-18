We are saddened to announce that Missionary Catechists of Divine Providence Sr. Mary Lou Barba died Tuesday. Sr. Mary Lou served in this diocese for many years in several capacities most recently as the diocesan Director for the Religious, while also serving at Emmaus Parish in Austin. Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation begins at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel- Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio, o n Monday, December 19

Rosary at 7 p.m., at Sacred Heart Chapel- Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio, on Monday, December 19

Mass of Resurrection -- 10 a.m. - Sacred Heart Chapel - Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday, December 20th located at 411 SW 24th St, San Antonio, TX 78207