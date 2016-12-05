Guadalupe feast day shows solidarity with families of immigrants

A Day of Prayer with a focus on the plight of refugees and migrants will take place across the U.S. on Dec. 12, 2016, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It will be a time to place before a merciful God the hopes, fears, and needs of all those families who have come to the U.S. seeking a better life.

"As Christmas approaches and especially on this feast of Our Lady, we are reminded of how our savior Jesus Christ was not born in the comfort of his own home, but rather in an unfamiliar manger," said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). "To all those families separated and far from home in uncertain times, we join with you in a prayer for comfort and joy this Advent season," Cardinal DiNardo added.

Prayer services and special Masses will be offered in churches throughout Central Texas in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe as the Catholic Church continues to accompany migrants and refugees seeking an opportunity to provide for their families. All Catholics are invited to offer prayers for migrants and refugees. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' office of Migrant and Refugee Services (MRS) has developed a Scriptural Rosary entitled "Unity in Diversity" that includes prayers for migrants and refugees.

"So many families are wondering how changes to immigration policy might impact them," said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, vice-president of the USCCB. "We want them to know the Church is with them, offers prayers on their behalf, and is actively monitoring developments at the diocesan, state, and national levels to be an effective advocate on their behalf."

The USCCB stated its basic principles on migrants and refugees in “Strangers No Longer: Together on the Journey of Hope,” the 2003 pastoral letter issued jointly by the bishops of the U.S. and Mexico. A pamphlet introducing and summarizing this document is available in both English) and Spanish.

These resources, including a prayers, petitions and a prayer service, were sent to all priests in the diocese.