Lenten Penance Services
Lent 2017 Reconciliation Schedule
Austin Central Deanery
- no dates reported
Austin North Deanery
- March 9, 1 p.m., St. Albert the Great, Austin, English
- March 21, 7 p.m., St. Theresa, Austin, English
- March 27, 7 p.m., St. Margaret Mary, Cedar Park, English
- March 28, 7 p.m., St. Thomas More, English
- March 29, 2 p.m., St. Thomas More, English
- March 29, 7 p.m., St. Vincent De Paul, Austin, English
- March 30, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary of the Lake, Lago Vista, English
- April 2, 4 p.m., Holy Vietnamese Martyr, Austin, English
- April 4, 1:30 & 7 p.m., St. Louis King of France, Austin, English
Austin South Deanery
- no dates reported
Bastrop/Lockhart Deanery
- no dates reported
Brenham/LaGrange Deanery
- March 23, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart, La Grange, English & Spanish
- March 27, 7 p.m., St. Margaret, Giddings, English & Spanish
- March 30, 7 p.m., St. Joseph, Rockdale, English & Spanish
- March 31, 7 p.m., St. Anne, Somerville, English & Spanish
- April 2, 5 p.m., St. Mary, Ellinger, English & Spanish
- April 2, 7:30 p.m., St. John, Fayetteville, English & Spanish
- April 3, 7 p.m., St. Joseph, Dime Box, English & spanish
- April 6, 7 p.m., St. Stanislaus, Chappell Hill, English & Spanish
- April 6, 7 p.m., Holy Family, Lexington, English & Spanish
- April 7, 7 p.m., St. Mary, Brenham, English & Spanish
Bryan/College Station Deanery
- March 8, 7 p.m., St. Mary, Caldwell, English
- March 16, 6 p.m., St. Mary, Hearne, English & Spanish
- March 27, 7 p.m., St. Mary, Bremond, English
- March 28, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Center, College Station, English
- March 29, 7 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, Franklin, English
- March 30, 7 p.m., Santa Teresa, Bryan, English & Spanish
- April 6, 10 a.m., St. Anthony/St. Joseph, Bryan, English & Spanish*
- April 6, 6 p.m., St. Joseph/St.Anthony, Bryan, English & Spanish*
- April 10, 7 p.m., St.Thomas Aquinas, College Station, English
*(The combined services for St. Anthony/St. Joseph will be held in the Good Shepherd Chapel, 600 S. Coulter, Bryan.)
Georgetown/Round Rock Deanery
- no dates reported
Killeen/Temple Deanery
- no dates reported
Lampasas/Marble Falls Deanery
- no dates reported
San Marcos Deanery
- no dates reported
Waco Deanery
- no dates reported