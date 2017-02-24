Lenten Penance Services

Lent 2017 Reconciliation Schedule 

 

Austin Central Deanery

  • no dates reported

Austin North Deanery 

  • March 9, 1 p.m., St. Albert the Great, Austin, English
  • March 21, 7 p.m., St. Theresa, Austin, English
  • March 27, 7 p.m., St. Margaret Mary, Cedar Park, English 
  • March 28, 7 p.m., St. Thomas More, English 
  • March 29, 2 p.m., St. Thomas More, English
  • March 29, 7 p.m., St. Vincent De Paul, Austin, English
  • March 30, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary of the Lake, Lago Vista, English
  • April 2,  4 p.m., Holy Vietnamese Martyr, Austin, English
  • April 4,  1:30 & 7 p.m., St. Louis King of France, Austin, English                                                  

Austin South Deanery

  • no dates reported

Bastrop/Lockhart Deanery

  • no dates reported

Brenham/LaGrange Deanery 

  • March 23, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart, La Grange, English & Spanish
  • March 27, 7 p.m., St. Margaret, Giddings,  English & Spanish
  • March 30, 7 p.m., St. Joseph, Rockdale, English & Spanish
  • March 31, 7 p.m., St. Anne, Somerville, English & Spanish
  • April 2, 5 p.m., St. Mary, Ellinger, English & Spanish
  • April 2, 7:30 p.m., St. John, Fayetteville, English & Spanish
  • April 3, 7 p.m., St. Joseph, Dime Box, English & spanish
  • April 6, 7 p.m., St. Stanislaus, Chappell Hill, English & Spanish
  • April 6, 7 p.m., Holy Family, Lexington, English & Spanish
  • April 7, 7 p.m., St. Mary, Brenham, English & Spanish

Bryan/College Station Deanery

  • March 8, 7 p.m., St. Mary, Caldwell, English 
  • March 16, 6 p.m., St. Mary, Hearne, English & Spanish
  • March 27, 7 p.m., St. Mary, Bremond, English
  • March 28, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Center, College Station, English
  • March 29, 7 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, Franklin, English
  • March 30, 7 p.m., Santa Teresa, Bryan, English & Spanish
  • April 6, 10 a.m., St. Anthony/St. Joseph, Bryan, English & Spanish*
  • April 6, 6 p.m., St. Joseph/St.Anthony, Bryan, English & Spanish*
  • April 10, 7 p.m., St.Thomas Aquinas, College Station, English
    *(The combined services for St. Anthony/St. Joseph will be held in the Good Shepherd Chapel, 600 S. Coulter, Bryan.)

Georgetown/Round Rock Deanery

  • no dates reported

Killeen/Temple Deanery

  • no dates reported

Lampasas/Marble Falls Deanery

  • no dates reported

San Marcos Deanery

  • no dates reported

Waco Deanery

  • no dates reported