First Name *

Last Name *

Address *

City *

State *

Zip Code *

Phone number *

E-mail *

Diocese (if other than Austin)

Parish - None - Ascension Parish - Bastrop Blessed Virgin Mary Parish - Washington Christ the King Parish - Belton Church of the Visitation - Westphalia Cristo Rey Parish - Austin Dolores Parish - Austin Emmaus Parish - Lakeway Good Shepherd - Lometa Good Shepherd Parish - Johnson City Holy Cross - Bertram Holy Cross Parish - Austin Holy Family Parish - Copperas Cove Holy Family Parish - Lexington Holy Rosary - Frenstat Holy Trinity Parish - Jarrell Holy Trinity Parish - Llano Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Parish - Austin Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish - Martindale Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - Austin Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - Taylor Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - Temple Our Lady of Lourdes Parish - Gatesville Our Lady of San Juan - Moody Our Lady of the Lake Parish - Sunrise Beach Our Lady of Wisdom University Parish - San Marcos Our Lady's Maronite, Austin Our Mother of Sorrows Parish - Burnet Sacred Heart - Lott Sacred Heart - Rockne Sacred Heart Parish - Austin Sacred Heart Parish - Elgin Sacred Heart Parish - La Grange Sacred Heart Parish - Waco San Francisco Javier Parish - Austin San Jose Parish - Austin San Juan Diego - Stoney Point San Salvador - Bryan Santa Barbara Parish - Austin Santa Cruz Parish - Buda Santa Rosa Parish - Andice Santa Teresa Parish - Bryan St. Albert the Great Parish - Austin St. Andrew Kim Parish - Austin St. Ann - Rosebud St. Ann Parish - Somerville St. Anthony Marie de Claret - Kyle St. Anthony Parish - Bryan St. Austin Parish - Austin St. Catherine of Siena Parish - Austin St. Charles Borromeo Parish - Kingsland St. Edward Campus Ministry - Austin St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Comanche Chapel) - Ft. Hood St. Elizabeth Parish - Pflugerville St. Eugene Parish - McGregor St. Ferdinand Parish - Blanco St. Francis of Assisi - Franklin St. Francis On The Brazos Parish - Waco St. Helen Parish - Georgetown St. Ignatius Martyr Parish - Austin St. Jerome Parish - Waco St. John Neumann Parish - Austin St. John Parish - Luling St. John Parish - Marble Falls St. John The Baptist - Fayetteville St. John The Baptist - Waco St. John the Evangelist Parish - San Marcos St. John Vianney Parish - Round Rock St. Joseph - Elk St. Joseph - Mason St. Joseph Parish - Bryan St. Joseph Parish - Cyclone St. Joseph Parish - Dime Box St. Joseph Parish - Killeen St. Joseph Parish - Manor St. Joseph Parish - Marlin St. Joseph Parish - Rockdale St. Joseph Parish - Waco St. Julia Parish - Austin St. Louis Parish - Austin St. Louis Parish - Waco St. Luke Parish - Temple St. Margaret Mary Parish - Cedar Park St. Margaret Parish - Giddings St. Martin - Tours St. Martin de Porres Parish - Dripping Springs St. Mary - Ellinger/Hostyn Hill St. Mary - Hearne St. Mary - Pin Oak St. Mary - San Saba St. Mary Cathedral Parish - Austin St. Mary Catholic Center - College Station St. Mary of the Assumption - String Prairie St. Mary of the Assumption - Taylor St. Mary Parish - Bremond St. Mary Parish - Brenham St. Mary Parish - Caldwell St. Mary Parish - Lampasas St. Mary Parish - Lockhart St. Mary Parish - Mexia St. Mary Parish - Temple St. Mary Parish - Wimberley St. Mary, Church of the Assumption - Waco St. Mary, Church of the Assumption - West St. Mary, Our Lady of the Lake - Lago Vista St. Matthew Parish - Rogers St. Michael Parish - Burlington St. Michael Parish - Uhland St. Monica Parish - Cameron St. Patrick Parish - Hutto St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish - Harker Heights St. Paul Parish - Austin St. Paul Parish - Smithville St. Paul the Apostle - Horseshoe Bay St. Peter Catholic Student Center - Waco St. Peter Parish - Goldthwaite St. Peter The Apostle Parish - Austin St. Philip Parish - China Spring St. Stanislaus Parish - Chappel Hill St. Stephen Parish - Salado St. Theresa Parish - Austin St. Thomas Aquinas Parish - College Station St. Thomas More Parish - Austin St. Thomas Parish - Hamilton St. Vincent de Paul Parish - Austin St. William Parish - Round Rock Sts. Cyril and Methodius - Marak Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish - Granger University Catholic Center - Austin

Position/Function

Pastor's Name

Special needs

Name *

Relationship *

Phone *